Following a run to the WNBA Finals that ended in a Game 7 loss on Oct. 31, Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese began her offseason earlier this month by returning to her old college stomping grounds.

During her trip back to Louisiana, where Reese played college basketball at LSU, she attended a NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 6; Reese’s brother, Julian Reese, is on the Pelicans roster.

While watching the Pelicans game, Reese was approached by a popular New Orleans content creator who goes by @JocingWithMaxxP on Instagram. The man walked up to Reese from behind at the game, where she was seated in the second row, and initially tried to get her attention by calling her the incorrect first name “Angela.”

New Orleans man and content creator @JocingWithMaxxP went viral after heckling WNBA star Angel Reese (pictured) and others at a recent NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves. (Photo: @JocingWithMaxxP/Instagram)

In a video the content creator later posted that eventually went viral on multiple social media platforms, Reese was seen turning around to respond to the man after he called her beautiful.

“Thank you, but my name is Angel,” Reese said.

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The content creator blamed his incorrect pronunciation of Reese’s first name on the alcohol he had consumed that night before saying, “You keep doing your thing in here, girl, I’m talking about the sexiest zebra I ever seen in here.”

The viral video, which can be seen below, posted by the man ended up being over 16 minutes long. It racked up close to seven million views just on X. After talking to Reese, the man continued his video by joking around with Smoothie King Center employees and fellow fans in attendance about their physical appearances or attire.

A night before Reese attended the Pelicans game, she was recognized on the court during halftime of a LSU women’s basketball game. Reese won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award this year while helping the Atlanta Dream get to within one win of a championship.

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While back at LSU, Reese also participated in pregame festivities for the college football matchup between the Tigers and Alabama played on Nov. 7. She was seen on the field during the game along with other past LSU sports stars like NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, MLB starting pitcher Paul Skenes, and Skenes’ wife, decorated former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Reese will begin her fourth professional season next May. After the WNBA Finals ended, Reese told fans in an Instagram post what her general plans would be for the offseason, including spending time with NBA boyfriend and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

“I’m dedicating this off season to myself,” Reese wrote. “I won’t be doing my podcast this off season but you can expect some vlogs from time to time. So subscribe to my YOUTUBE.

“Florida will be my home & I will be there resting, working out, continuing to work on my personal brand quietly, and supporting/loving on my partner. Things that I love to do that brings me so much PEACE.”