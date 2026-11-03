‘Speedy Is One Simpin Dude Man’: Speedy Morman Defends Close Friend Angel Reese Against Social Media Trolls

Media personality Speedy Morman fiercely defended Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese after the Dream’s 68–63 Game 7 loss to the Golden State Valkyries in the 2026 WNBA Finals.

Following Atlanta’s narrow WNBA Finals loss, Morman publicly clapped back at a social media users who offered to “teach” or fix Angel Reese’s jumpshot.

“What on earth could YOU teach an NCAA national champion, WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA Second Team, 3x WNBA All-Star, McDonald’s All-American, etc.??? st*u,” he posted.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 01: (L-R) Angel Reese, Speedy Morman and GloRilla attend the 48th Annual McDonald’s All-American Games with halftime performance from GloRilla at Barclays Center on April 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

Fans Call Out Speedy For Denying The Truth

It didn’t take long for fans to run to social media to reply on the fan’s comments and Morman’s response.

“He can teach her to execute footwork on a basic layup,” a fan said.

“People can teach her a lot. Having all those accomplishments doesn’t make you a finished product. That’s what coaching & training is for. She has a lot of flaws to her game. Tweaking your game & improving it happens at all phases & levels,” another fan said.

“She needs a lot of help on her game her game is trash absolutely trash. She’s trash for talkin all her sh-t game 1&2 then cant make a basket the rest of the series talkin bout somebody to little ho u too little go get a life. Angel Reese TRASH,” a fan commented.

“First off every great player go into the offseason to work on their game. This dude speedy probably has never played at any level,” another fan mentioned.

“She needs to work on her game. She needs to develop a pump fake. She get her shot blocked way too much,” a fan replied.

“Shut your ass up, first of all we can help her with her sportsmanship cuz that’s why she getting dragged now, 2 shot selection, so don’t act like we can’t help this girl,” another fan quipped.

“Speedy is one simpin ass dude man lol,” a fan joked.

Morman And Reese Share Close Friendship

Mormon and Reese share a close friendship, with Morman frequently making media appearances or sitting courtside to support.

During an episode of Reese’s podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” the two got into a tense exchange when discussing relationship red flags. Morman referenced Reese’s tattoo and made comments that led Reese to call him a “liar and mind manipulator,” prompting a sharp back-and-forth.

“My biggest red flag, I would say if a shorty has her YouTube channel name tatted on her, that’s a red flag for me,” Morman said. “Like even if it’s just a part of it, maybe just the first word. If the first word of her YouTube channel is tatted anywhere, that is a major red flag.”

Morman shared on a TikTok live session that he was open to dating an athletic, tall, and wealthy WNBA player. Reese humorously teased him about his preferences and past comments during content together.

Reese Reflects On Special Season

Despite the Dream coming up short in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals to the Valkyries, Reese, whose arrival helped lead the franchise within two possessions of its first title found solace in their accomplishments about 24 hours after the gut-wrenching loss. The reigning DPOY thanked all her supporters and reflected on all she and the Dream were able to do in their first year as a group.