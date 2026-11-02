‘He’s Got the Personality of a Joint Too Little to Smoke”: Atlanta Dream HC Karl Smesko Targeted by Fans Who Want Him Fired After WNBA Finals Loss

The Atlanta Dream lost to the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA Finals, sparking some anger and chaos among Dream fans, particularly those who had rallied behind Angel Reese after her standout performances earlier in the series and celebrated the team’s victories as if they were their own.

A day after Saturday’s heartbreaking loss, fans are directing much of their frustration at head coach Karl Smesko, accusing him of being outcoached in Game 7 and failing to motivate his team.

Atlanta Dream fans are calling for the head of head coach Karl Smesko after they lost Game 7 of the WNBA Finals to the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Frustrated Angel Reese Fans Blame Kark Smesko for WNBA Finals Loss

One Atlanta Dream fan took to X to call out the first-year head coach.

“You’re looking at someone who’s in over his head. He doesn’t have a winner’s mindset, and he’s got the personality of a joint too little to smoke. “Had Angel practicing threes all season instead of developing her midrange game and moves around the basket. “He’s got one of the most talented teams in the W, yet never built trust in his bench or prepared them for these moments. You can’t leave players sitting all season and expect them to be ready when the stakes are highest. “Outcoached all series. No consistent adjustments. No confidence in his bench. “As a coach, your team takes on your personality. Look at Natalie Nakase: tough, scrappy, and ready to fight for every possession. Her team reflects that. “If he’s back next year without changing his approach, I’m betting we’ll see the same results— or they won’t even make it past the first round.”

That’s a lot of blame for the coach to shoulder when three All-Stars on your team struggled down the stretch. Sure, Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has a tendency for outcoaching her opponents, but Smesko doesn’t take the shots or play the game. Fans have suggested that Smesko lacks a killer instinct as a coach.

“Hired Karl knowing he got bounced out of the NCAA tourney 10 times in the 1st round. Dream didn’t want a winning coach. They would have hired one if they did,” another fan commented. “You happy with only making it to the grocery store…. Winners want to leave with groceries. Big difference in mindsets . The coach is ass…. If he’s there next season, I won’t waste my time rooting for them,” one Dream fan complained.

In addition to blasting Smesko for the loss, fans criticized his lack of substitutions and underutilization of the bench.

“Don’t forget he leaves players on the court when they are not producing anything,” one netizen complained about Smesko. “They win in spite of him. They lose because of him. They will be back but they won’t win again because of his poor coaching abilities,” one fan confidently stated.

Karl Smesko Being Scapegoated for Atlanta Dream Finals Loss

Smesko is taking heat because the Dream lost, and once fans grow tired of criticizing the players, they often turn their attention to the head coach. That’s especially true when they’re protective of the players and believe someone else should shoulder the blame.

Dream fans weren’t going to let Reese, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray shoulder the blame for the loss alone.

After two standout performances to open the series, including a 21-point, 12-rebound effort in Game 3, Reese’s offensive production became increasingly inconsistent. Although she remained active on the boards, she struggled to find her shooting touch in several of the series’ most pivotal games. During the final three games of the Finals, Reese shot a combined 10-for-33 (30.3%) from the field.

In Game 7, Reese finished with eight points on 3-for-7 shooting, 12 rebounds and four turnovers. It was her fourth consecutive game with more turnovers than made field goals. Across those four games, she shot 12-for-45 (26.7%) and committed 19 turnovers.

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Howard and Gray failed to pick up the slack for Reese, struggling to deliver consistent production and clutch baskets in the Dream’s losses. Gray, however, was playing at a disadvantage throughout the postseason while dealing with injuries to the fingers on her shooting hand. Despite the injury, she averaged 15.0 points per game across 10 postseason appearances.

Howard got off to a sizzling start in the playoffs, but as the games wore on, the heavy offensive burden she carried and her streaky shooting appeared to catch up with her. After delivering a strong 21-point performance to help the Dream force a Game 7, Howard struggled in the winner-take-all matchup. She finished with 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting (2-of-9 from 3-point range) and committed three turnovers in 38 minutes.

Nothing the coach can do about that.

Dream fans are frustrated by the loss and appear to be looking for someone beyond the team’s star players to blame for the disappointing finish. In reality, Smesko delivered one of the most successful debut seasons by a head coach in WNBA history. The former Florida Gulf Coast University coach was hired by Atlanta in November 2024 and made history in 2025, setting a WNBA record for the most regular-season wins by a first-year head coach. Smesko surpassed Michael Cooper’s previous mark of 28 wins, set with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2000, and led the Dream to a 30–14 record in his first season.

Smesko matched that record this year, once again guiding Atlanta to 30 regular-season victories and securing a top-four playoff seed. The team entered the postseason as a popular pick to reach the Finals and contend for the championship. But the players didn’t get it done, and Smesko appears to be shouldering much of the blame, with some fans now calling for his job.