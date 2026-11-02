‘I Kept Receipts’: Atlanta Dream’s Jordin Canada Takes Parting Shot At ‘Heartless’ WNBA Fans After Game 7 Finals Loss

Atlanta Dream point guard Jordin Canada led all scorers on her team with 18 points in a Game 7 loss to the Golden State Valkyries that ended Atlanta’s shot at a WNBA Finals trophy.

Saturday’s loss was tough to stomach for the Dream and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese after they staved off elimination at home in Game 6 to force Game 7 back at the Chase Center. Atlanta also led by nine points with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter of Game 7 before Gabby Williams led the Valkyries to a comeback win.

A day after the Game 7 defeat, Canada, who said she had taken a social media hiatus during the playoffs, used her Threads account to address fans.

Atlanta guard Jordin Canada (3) celebrates with teammate Angel Reese (5) during the WNBA first round playoff game between the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream on Sept 27, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“My first time back on here since playoffs started and sad to say that nothing has changed,” Canada wrote in a post on Threads. “Talk about heartless, rude, insensitive, etc… majority of you need to look yourselves in the mirror fr. It blows my mind that as fans yall CHOOSE to say the hurtful and cruel things out loud and on here.”

“Thank God I know GOD and peace,” Canada added.

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The Atlanta Dream point guard was not done there, though, choosing to further comment on people she says were currently congratulating her on their WNBA Finals run after previously calling for Canada to be traded.

“Oohhh I forgot to sayyyy this LAST thing!!” Canada wrote. “The people in my comments congratulating me are some of the same people that wanted me traded months ago. I kept receipts and I don’t forget. I thought I told yall to stay on THAT SIDE!”

Canada, a former first-round pick after playing collegiately at UCLA, just finished her ninth WNBA season and third with the Atlanta Dream. The 5-foot-6 guard is under contract in Atlanta through next season at a salary of $650,000.

In addition to Canada and Reese, all of the Dream’s other three starters from their Finals run — Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Naz Hillmon — are all expected to return in 2027.

Canada will likely be tasked with running the show on offense again as Atlanta tries to get back to the WNBA Finals next year. She averaged a team-leading 7.3 assists per game in 2026, while chipping in 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.

“IT’S STILL ATL HOE!” Canada wrote on Threads following the Game 7 loss. “One thing for sure, two things for certain…GOD DOES NOT MAKE MISTAKES!”