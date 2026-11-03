Angel Reese Announces ‘She’s Back’: Returns To LSU To Be Honored Amidst Plans To End Podcast, Romance, Rest and Reflect On Her Rise This Offseason

Angel Reese has made progress every season since bum-rushing the WNBA in 2024 as Caitlin Clark’s main competition for Rookie of the Year. Losing the WNBA Finals in Game 7 has only strengthened her reputation as a force in the league.

Angel Reese is taking a well-deserved break from her podcast and other basketball-related endeavors to enjoy her offseason and reflect on her accomplishments. (Getty Images)

In addition to all of the energy she has to put into playing high-stakes WNBA games as one of its most polarizing figures, Reese spends much of her time making appearances, pushing the culture forward with groundbreaking accomplishments and filming content and battling online enemies.

Angel Reese Announces Offseason Plans

The entire stress of carrying the label of Atlanta Dream savior seemed to wear on Reese as the finals grinded down. Now she says she’s going to take the time to smell some of the roses, including a Defensive Player of the Year award and a legit run to the Finals where she made history with a 31-point, 16-rebound Game 3.

Reese took to social media to tell followers she is stepping away from “Unapologetically Angel.” She made it clear that she needs to dedicate the offseason to herself.

According to reports, Reese is heading to Florida for the break to spend time with her boyfriend, Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. Reese says her plan to get back is to rest her body before getting back in the gym, lifting weights, continuing to build her brand and find “peace.”

Falling one game short of a WNBA title is nothing for Reese to be ashamed of. In addition to proving she was the difference maker for the Dream, she averaged a career-high 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Her offense – once the subject of ridicule – became a useful weapon in her defense-first arsenal. The double-double machine earned All-WNBA Second Team, All-Defensive First Team honors and her third consecutive All-Star selection.

So Reese will still be outside. She’s just taking a short hiatus to reflect on her vast accomplishments and the weight that her shoulders have carried as one of the most discussed athletes in sports.

The first stop in Reese’s offseason reflection tour is LSU. Reese transferred to LSU and helped the Tigers win the first national championship in program history in 2023. She followed that championship season by winning SEC Player of the Year in 2024 and finishing her two-year LSU career with averages of 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds per game and 61 double-doubles.

Reese is set to receive a special honor at the school where she rose to prominence through her excellence on the court and battles with Caitlin Clark. The program announced on X that Reese will receive special recognition during halftime of LSU’s women’s basketball game against Texas Southern on Thursday.

Reese shared the news with a short message that announced her return to Baton Rouge: “THE BAYOU BARBIE IS BACK! 🎀💛💜”

LSU hosts HBCU Texas Southern at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. It should be a blowout for the Tigers who enter the matchup as the No. 9 team playing just their second game of the 2026-27 season.