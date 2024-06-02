“That’s Not A Basketball Play” | Chennedy Carter’s Cheap Shot Overshadows WNBA’s First Caitlin Clark Versus Angel Reese Showdown

Saturday’s matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky was supposed to be about 2024 No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark facing off against No. 7 pick Angel Reese.

It was also the first game for Sky center and No. 4 pick Kamilla Cardoso’s career, as she missed the team’s first six games.



None of the high picks disappointed, and in fact, all helped their respective squads in different ways.

Clark didn’t shoot particularly well (4-for-11 and 2 of 9 from three), but, she added eight rebounds and six.

Reese didn’t score (eight points) but she hit the glass with authority (13 rebounds).



Kamilla Cardoso Shines In Debut

Cardoso shined in her first game scoring 11 points on 5 of 7 from the field, and grabbing six rebounds.

That’s what most fans came to see, but what they didn’t expect was Sky guard Chennedy Carter take an unnecessary cheap shot at the aforementioned Clark.

After taking a cheap shot on her meal ticket Caitlin Clark Chennedy Carter doubles down with the disrespect..😳



“I ain’t taking no Caitlin Clark questions” pic.twitter.com/Hc0zjDGo0t — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) June 1, 2024

Carter Doesn’t Play Nice

The physical play towards Clark has been constant around the league. Teams are taking shots at her and doing their very best to rattle the top rookie.

In Saturday’s matchup, Carter, who was the game’s high scorer with 19 points in the Sky’s 71-70 loss the to Fever, decided to call Clark out of her name, before taking a blindsided cheap shot to knock Clark down.

“You’re a b*tch” Carter blurted out before running into Clark. Carter was issued an away-from-the-ball foul, not a flagrant.

In the aftermath of the incident Clark refused to talk about it in her postgame interview, saying “next question,” when asked about the incident and her actions.

Clark seemed unfazed by it saying, “It is what it is. I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it but don’t retaliate. I’m trying not to let it bother me.”

Caitlin Clark gets called a b*tch then decked by Chicago guard, Chennedy Carter, away from the ball.



Does Caitlin need to toughen up, or are the women out to get her- What y’all think? pic.twitter.com/ajKvPQfr91 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 1, 2024

Sides Isn’t Happy, Continues To Put League On Notice

Fever head coach Christie Sides, who’s been under fire concerning her team’s play, wasn’t happy about the extreme physicality being shown towards her star player. In her postgame interview Sides was adamant that she and Fever brass are doing all they can to get the league to take action on this matter.

“We’re just going to keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they’ll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening. Just happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and not rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her, really proud of her for doing that.”

In wake of the latest incident involving Clark and an opponent, Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho took to X to call it what it is.

Is It Jealousy? Or Welcome To The Pros?

“Athletes are some of the most arrogant people on the planet, it often takes that attitude of arrogance to excel,” Acho wrote.

“However, when arrogance isn’t being fed, it gives birth to envy, and the envy of Caitlin Clark is undeniable. Let’s not gaslight fans and tell them it doesn’t exist.”

Strong words by Acho, but there’s some real substance behind them. It’s no secret that Clark’s quick rise isn’t sitting too well with a lot of the league’s veteran players.

That likely won’t change anytime soon, which is why Sides and the Fever brass are doing their best to work the league office.