No Logo 3’s?: Angel Reese’s Double-Double Outshines Caitlin Clarks’s 0-for-7 Shooting From The Arc In WNBA All-Star Game 

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark played together for the first time in the WNBA All-Star game on Friday night.

The two most famous WNBA players both made their rookie debuts as All-Stars and Clark might be ahead in the Rookie of the Year voting, but Angel Reese was the shining rookie in the WNBA All-Stars’ 117-109 over the Teams USA women’s national team.



Angel Reese Was Best Rookie In 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

Reese finished with the only double-double by a player in the game (12 points, 11 rebounds), she also hit 5 of 10 shots from the field in just under 18 minutes of play.

Per usual, Clark played more minutes (26:04) than any other participant, but also continued to struggle with her shooting, going just 2-for-9 from the field.

The former Iowa Hawkeye star was an abysmal 0-for-7 from three-point range. Similar to her performances so far during the regular season, her passing was her saving grace, as she led all players with 10 assists.

Angel Reese’s double-double outshined Caitlin Clark’s horrendous shooting night, but the rookie sensations combined to lead WNBA All-Stars over Team USA. (Getty Images)

Solid game by Clark, but fans had to be disappointed that the anointed generational shooter couldn’t hit any of the logo threes that boosted her cachet as the No. 1 player in college.

Caitlin Clark Shot 2-of-9 and 0-7 From Three-Point Range

Despite hoisting up as many threes as anybody (Clark is in top 5 in 3-pointers attempted) Clark is only shooting 32.7 percent from the arc this season and her suspect shooting continued in this All-Star game.

Reese on the other hand was active on the boards, as usual, and shot well above her yearly percentage against the best players in the game.

Crowd Exploded During First Clark-To-Reese Bucket

The crowd did get the moment they were waiting for when Clark dished a nice dime to a cutting Reese, who layed it up for two.

The moment we've all been waiting for 🤩



The arena goes wild after Caitlin Clark dimes Angel Reese for the bucket @ATT #WNBAAllStar | ABC pic.twitter.com/QSMuYOw3bP — WNBA (@WNBA) July 21, 2024



Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Give Preview Of 2028 Olympic Team

The Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark rivalry has been a driving force in the elevation of women’s hoops.

Within two years, the impact of Clark and Reese has been felt across the sports landscape. If anything, fans got a glimpse of how Team USA will look in 2028 when both players are sure to be on the team.

Reese personally can’t wait.

Angel Reese talks about playing with Caitlin Clark 👀



“We are gonna be playing with each other a lot; hopefully, in 4 years, we can be Olympians together.”#WNBA #WNBALLSTAR #WelcomeToTheW #USABWNT



pic.twitter.com/8yl5eerQNF — CourtSideHeat (@courtsideheat) July 21, 2024

As for Clark, her fan base is still the largest in the league and her mistakes are always glossed over, while her achievements are boosted as legendary.

She hasn’t proved to have the Steph Curry shooting ability or even that of Sabrina Ionescu but there’s time for her to develop into such a marksman.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Get Much-Needed Rest

Team USA got a tremendous warm up for Olympic play. They won’t face any teams better than the fellow All-Stars they faced on Friday night.

The entire league will take an Olympic break until they resume again on August 15.

Clark not being on this team also provides her with her first break from basketball and the mental stress that has gone along with being the anointed savior of the league.

"I'm on vacation!" Caitlin Clark exclaims while walking into the press conference room — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) July 21, 2024

She and Reese have been playing high level and intense hoops since last fall. Finally, they get to reboot and it’s a good bet that Clark will probably find a more consistent stroke when she returns to action.

Clark still has the best odds to win Rookie of the Year and she’s even in the top four for WNBA MVP odds, so her brand remains strong no matter how she performs.

Reese continues to build on her brand and earn the respect for those who thought that her being the No.7 overall pick in the draft — six spots behind Clark — was justified.

She’s not letting the talk about awards change her mind state. “Chi Barbie” takes the bad with the good, always has the posture and patience of a leader and has her sights set on years of accolades and goals that transcends competing with Caitlin Clark, something she’s already shown she can do.



Angel Reese Motivated By Chance To Make Team USA In Future

When asked about what inspired her to have such an impactful performance in her first All-Star game, Reese told sideline reporter Holly Rowe:

“I just wanted to leave my mark. One day I hope to be a Team USA member, so it’s an honor to play against them. Coming off the bench I wanted to bring as much energy as I could.”

Reese did that and then some. Once again putting in a professional days work, while other players grab the headlines.



Slow and steady wins the race, and while Clark’s game is rooted in unpredictability at times, you know what you get from the girl from Baltimore.

Reese showed that in her first All-Star game.