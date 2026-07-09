‘You Don’t Care About Black Women Being Fouled’: House Republicans Defend Caitlin Clark, But Get Called Out For Promoting ‘White Fear’ For Votes

A group of Republican lawmakers in Congress are demanding that the WNBA take specific action to protect Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark from what they perceive to be repeated acts of physical violence, warning the league could face civil rights scrutiny among other things.

House Republicans Send Letter To WNBA Commissioner about Treatment Of Caitlin Clark

Caitlin’s Clark’s WNBA journey has elevated to a new level, as House Republicans are putting the league on notice, with the House Republican Study Committee caucus sending a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert in defense of Clark on July 7.

“As Commissioner you have an obligation to ensure that every player competes in a safe environment both on and off the court, free from violence , discrimination, or reataliation,” Congress said in the letter.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger took to X with a message to the WNBA.

“Women athletes deserve fair & safe competition. Instead of protecting its biggest star, @WNBA has let repeated physical attacks against Caitlin Clark go unanswered. Commissioner Englebert has an obligation to get serious about accountability, and it’s time she finally does.”

Women athletes deserve fair & safe competition.



Instead of protecting its biggest star, @WNBA has let repeated physical attacks against Caitlin Clark go unanswered.



Commissioner Engelbert has an obligation to get serious about accountability, and it’s time she finally does. https://t.co/6ZOOF54iyM — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) July 8, 2026

The Caitlin Law: Dicky V Says She’s Royalty, Should Be Worshipped

Support for the letter came quickly from Clark’s supporters across the spectrum. In many ways, she has become a symbol of strength and the victim of an alleged reverse racism that is being fueled by politics. It also appears that Clark is the only one who wants to let this go. The full politicization of Clark is in effect. The WNBA narrative is going off the rails and into a ravine of division with Clark in the middle and everyone speaking on her behalf.

One WNBA reporter suggested any new legislation put into the WNBA rulebook pertaining to targeting players should be “The Caitlin Law.”

Also, when you have legendary announcer Dick Vitale chiming in on the situation, that’s clear proof of how explosive it’s become.

“Absolutely makes ‘No Sense’ that @Caitlinclark22 is targeted in such a negative manner by many of her peers . She should be treated like ROYALTY for what she has done for the @WNBA ! #@ESPNPR”

Absolutely makes “No Sense “ that @Caitlinclark22 is targeted in such a negative manner by many of her peers . She should be treated like ROYALTY for what she has done for the @WNBA ! #@ESPNPR https://t.co/EHLiLPfKQk — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 8, 2026

The narrative is pretty much the same. Players in the WNBA are targeting Clark because they are jealous of her fame and playing ability. The WNBA is compliant in allowing these players to try to hurt Clark. Although Clark hasn’t suffered any injuries (that we know of) directly attributed to a player being physical with her.

Some fans took exception to Vitale calling Clark basketball royalty after three seasons int he league.

“Dicky V, you my guy, but word choice is crazy. Royalty is for the women that have been here for the full 30,” one fan objected.

The letter to the commissioner, while widely supported, wasn’t met with unanimous approval.

Congress Using Caitlin Clark To Play On White Fear For Votes?

Social activist and “justice journalist” Chuck Modi accused Congress of playing on “white fear” for votes.

“You don’t care about Black women being fouled. Or any WNBA women not named Caitlin. You care about pandering to white fear for votes. That’s it.”

You don’t care about Black women being fouled. Or any WNBA women not named Caitlin. You care about pandering to white fear for votes. That’s it. https://t.co/cjcBi7AMRX — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) July 9, 2026

Candace Parker threw some gas on the fire by blasting WNBA players for voting Clark 11th on their ballots for All-Star voting, while the fans had her No. 2.

“You’ve got some insecurities if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard. Y’all need to go to a therapist,” Parker said on her “Post Moves” podcast with Aliyah Boston.

The Fever released a statement distancing its organization from Congress’ decision to send a letter to Cathy Engelbert about physicality in the league.

Fever statement on the letter members of Congress sent Cathy Engelbert about physicality in the league: pic.twitter.com/wnaa4gfGD3 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 8, 2026

More and more politicians are continuing to drag this Clark as a victim narrative that is definitely keeping the WNBA in the news, but at the same time bringing a very dissatisfying racial and political aspect into the game that is clouding the vision of people to even appreciate the product.

An obsession about Clark and the thought that she needs protections never afforded a player in the league’s history, will continue to be debated along lines and be the major talking point during the WNBA season.