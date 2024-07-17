‘2 Fives Make A Dime Every Time’: Former NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Goes To X To Diss Jaylen Brown and Beautiful WNBA Players Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick



Former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell has always been very outspoken.

So much so that many believe the premature ending to his NFL career has a lot to do with what comes out of his mouth.

Sometimes it’s unfiltered honesty that could be taken as offensive. In his retirement, Bell has been selling content on social media subscription services and boxing.

Clearly, he still has his gift of gab too as he told his true feelings about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, who were seen sitting courtside at a recent Summer League game, discussing the NBA potential of one Bronny James.

The video went viral after Brown turned and told his WNBA pals that Bronny James was not a pro, which we are sure thrilled his dad, Lebron James.

Brown: “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.” Kysre: “I think he’ll be on the G League team, for sure. Brown: “Because of his name, he’s gonna be with the Lakers (main).”

After all of the social media drama subsided, Brown did not explicitly address all the conjecture, but he took the opportunity to compliment the father-son duo.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA it reflects greatness and longevity!” he wrote. “Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”

Le’Veon Bell Was More Focused On Judging Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick

Bell was more focused on the quality of companionship Brown had and tweeted that “2 fives make a dime every time.”

Gondrezick, who had been in the WNBA since 2021, before getting released early in this season, recently began dating Brown, who before her dated 44-year-old IG model Bernice Burgos.

Gondrezick previously dated NBA star Kevin Porter Jr. and it got messy with domestic violence accusations that were later recanted.

Bell tried to clean it up by saying he was joking, but he wasn’t. In his opinion neither woman stands alone as a dime piece, and he wanted that too be known.

It’s his opinion at the end of the day. One that some people will share, and others will disagree with. After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

As far as her basketball skills are concerned, Reese recorded her WNBA rookie-record 17th double-double, leading the Sky to a huge upset win over the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night.

So, she’s riding an emotional high right now and probably not too focused on what Bell is talking about.

Angel Reese in Las Vegas :



13 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST | 🤩

17th Double-Double of WNBA Season💥



Chicago Sky defeat Aces ✅

Bell was an all-purpose, dual-threat menace during his NFL career from 2013 to 2021, where he toted the rock for 1,595 carries for 6,554 yards and hauled in 399 catches for 3,289 yards, scoring 51 touchdowns.

Bell was selected to play in three Pro Bowls and Bell suited up for five squads in eight seasons always searching for a bigger bag for his services. He was most prominent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that drafted him out of Michigan State University, but he fell out with the team over money, locker room and media drama.

Since retiring, Bell hasn’t been afraid to continue voicing his opinion. He’s taken shots at New York Giants QB Daniel Jones.

When Bell made his way into the music industry and dropped his album, he took shots at rappers MoneyBagg Yo and Stunna4Vegas for giving him “trash” verses. Bell transitioned into rap, along with his former Pittsburgh teammate Antonio Brown after playing his last NFL game in 2021. He released a new project on July 28, 2023, titled “Make It Boom.”

His post-NFL career shining moment is when he torched NFL great Adrian Peterson in a celebrity exhibition boxing match.

In any event, Bell has been quiet of late, and similar to his former partner in Pittsburgh, Antonio Brown, he hasn’t done much other than take shots at people on social media while trying to maintain some relevancy.

Reese and Gondrezick aren’t stressing that at all. There are more than a few people who would disagree with Bell’s assessment.