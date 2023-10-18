“He Never Balled His Fists Up And Hit Me” | Kevin Porter Jr.’s Ex Kysre Gondrezick Saying The NBA Baller Never Hit Her

Former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, 26, is setting the record straight on the domestic violence allegations against her ex-boyfriend Kevin Porter Jr. Apparently the recently traded NBA player never hit Gondrezick, and she doesn’t have injuries that support those allegations.

Gondrezick Is Telling A Different Story

“My injuries don’t support any of those claims,” Gondrezick told the New York Post on Tuesday. She blamed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and police for incorrectly reporting what happened. “He didn’t hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me,” Gondrezick added. “And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that.”

Did The DA Rush To Judgment?

Porter Jr. was arrested in New York in September after he and Gondrezick got into an alleged physical altercation at the Millennium Hilton NY Hotel. The former WNBA player told police at the time of the alleged incident that Porter struck her several times and choked her, leaving her with a laceration over her eye and a fractured neck vertebra.

Earlier this month Manhattan prosecutors dropped one of the assault charges on Porter Jr., saying he did not break Gondrezick’s neck.

“What initially appeared to be a fractured vertebra was not in fact an injury caused by the defendant,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer told Judge Jay Weiner during Porter’s hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Gondrezick says that the DA rushed to charge Porter Jr. and make details of the incident public without fully interviewing her.

“It happened very fast, not to the degree of what was reported,” she told the Post. “And it was an argument that occurred in the room for not even 10 seconds. We have given them numerous opportunities to come clean and to fix false information but they have yet to do so. My privacy, or my relationship, shouldn’t be publicized to catapult careers.”

The Rockets traded guard Kevin Porter Jr. and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The Thunder will be immediately waiving Porter.

Porter, who has been free on $75,000 bail, still faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault. He is due back in court on Nov. 27.