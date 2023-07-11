Le’Veon Bell Calls Out MoneyBagg Yo and Stunna4Vegas for Giving Him Trash Verses Just to Collect A Check, Praises Lil Durk, Snoop Dogg for Being Genuine

Le’Veon Bell got a lesson in the rap industry after receiving “trash verses” from MoneyBagg Yo and Stunna4Vegas. The former NFL running back has been a full-time rap artist since he last played in the NFL during the 2021 season along with his former Steelers and Buccaneers teammate Antonio Brown. He is planning to release a new project on July 28 titled “Make It Boom.”

He didn’t explain in his recent Twitter rant directed at those two artists if the songs he was referring to had been intended for the new project, but he made it clear that they weren’t being released. Bell has dabbled between music and boxing but seems to take both just as seriously as he did football.

(Left) MoneyBagg Yo getting ready to board a plane. (Middle) Le’veon Bell at a music video shoot. (Right) Stunna4Vegas posing for a picture. (Photos: @MoneyBaggYo & @LeVeonBell/ Twitter screenshot, @stunna4vegas/ Instagram screenshot)

Trash Verses

He recently took to Twitter to voice how he would not be dropping the songs in a series of tweets and felt like the two rappers just wanted the money.

“Moneybagg & Stunna4Vegas, I paid both for .. decided not to drop these tracks with these guys because honestly, I didn’t like their verses .. I feel like they just went in the booth and recorded something as fast as they could to get a quick couple bands .. Koudos, y’all got it” Bell wrote on July 9.

He continued by saying he would only drop songs with trash verses from a select group of artists.

“For me personally, unless your Drake, SZA, or Rihanna, you gotta at least TRY or I’m not about to just drop the song just because your name is attached to it …straight up so that’s why I never dropped the tracks with Moneybagg or Stunna4vegas & most likely never will.” he wrote.

Tay Kieth produced the song that Moneybagg was on .. Tay Kieth ain’t do a thing wrong to me, the beat crazy af, he snapped🔥🔥 … Tay Kieth, RESPECT 🙏🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 9, 2023

Thanking the ‘Real Ones’

After he called out MoneyBagg Yo and Stunna4Vegas, he then went on to show love to artists like Lil Keed, Lil Durk, and Snoop Dogg.

first RIP Lil Keed🪦



Keed & I actually got to be real good friends before he died, he never charged me a dime, he was a fan of me, and I was a fan of him and OUR song is unbelievably fire 🔥 we did it a couple months before he died .. I hope you all get to hear at some point ‼️ — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 9, 2023

& Durk is a REAL ONE..Durk & I had a mutual friend who shot music videos & he linked us while Durk was on house arrest..I paid Durk just for a verse but this how 🔥 Lil Durk is .. he didn’t just send me a verse, he literally recorded G Code, left a verse open for ME, THEN sent it — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 9, 2023

He also wrote, “you didn’t have to genuinely help me but YOU DID!”

The comments were directed at those artists and producers he previously mentioned in the other posts he made. He finished his rant by apologizing for going on a rant and says he has been serious about making music for ten years.

and sorry for the rant .. I made it into a long story, but I’m basically saying …



i’ve been SERIOUS as hell about this music for about 10 years now.. & now I get to finally hone in and show you how special I am ‼️💯 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 9, 2023

Maybe he should consider boxing a little more seriously and leave the music alone after his TKO of Adrian Peterson during a celebrity boxing match in September 2022.