Tom Brady, Caitlin Clark and Now Hines Ward Catch Vicious Strays | Nobody’s Safe From #CTESPN

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is known for attacking others via social media. Brown has consistently taunted former teammate Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. He also called out former Steelers teammate Ryan Clark (ESPN, “The Pivot” podcast).

During this past women’s college basketball season, Brown took jabs at former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark, who was taken No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft. On numerous occasions Brown said Clark was movie star Mel Gibson’s twin. Things got so bad that Clark had to block him on social media.

Brown’s mercurial behavior has become so consistent that often his attempt to rattle the cage of others goes unnoticed. That is unless he goes in as he did recently on former Steelers legend Hines Ward. During an appearance on Cam Capone News, Brown unleashed a series of insults directed at Ward in his attempt to point out that he was the better receiver in Pittsburgh.

Brown Not A Fan Of Steelers Legend Hines Ward

“Obviously, I’m gonna go down with the Steelers, I got more stats than Hines Ward and receiving yards,” Brown said. “Yeah, he can’t f— with me like, he can’t even wear my jockstrap, Hines Ward is my stepson.”

“He’s a baby wipe, I’m constipated and I’m still s—ing on him,” his analysis continued. “And I had to deal with more adversity and criticism. I’m letting you know what a guy got to deal with when he been so great. Hines Ward can’t f— with me.”

What’s obvious is Brown doesn’t have much respect for Ward, who helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls while playing in three in a six-year span.

Ward is the legendary franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and touchdowns (85) in 217 career games. As for Brown, he was just as productive in 87 less games, totaling 837 receptions, 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.

On talent alone, Brown dwarfs Ward as evinced by the numbers he accrued in almost 100 less games. But for him to talk like that about Ward, who’s one of the fiercest competitors ever, is plain ignorance.

Will Brown Or Ward Ever Get The Call To Canton?

Brown’s venomous shot at Ward shows just how far the former All-Pro has fallen. While Brown possesses the statistical numbers to be a Hall of Famer, the former Central Michigan Chippewas star also easily passes the eye test.

What will likely keep Brown out is his off-the-field antics, which have become worrisome and downright odd. Notice he captions all of his posts with #CTESPN.

As for Ward he just completed his eighth year of eligibility, and thus far the former Georgia Bulldogs star has never been a finalist. Ward is about as borderline as you can be, and the likelihood that he’ll ever get the nod is slim.

But, that’s still no reason for Brown to attack him for absolutely no reason.