‘Before I was Surviving, Now I’m Living’ | Gisele Bündchen Says She’s No Longer Just Existing, In Wake Of Divorce From Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady called it quits last October. The couple divorced after 13 years and two children. Since then, Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has finally officially retired, while Bündchen for the most part has done some light modeling work but has been out of the spotlight.

The belief was the two divorced because of Brady’s 44-day retirement in January 2022, only to return in March. Per reports at the time, Bündchen was not happy about Brady unretiring and returning for one final season.

But, in a recent interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” the supermodel says Brady’s return to the gridiron wasn’t the only reason the two divorced. In fact, she says it was 10 years in the making, and it just came to a head.

Bundchen Says She’s Living Life Now

In the interview, Bündchen mentioned that divorce wasn’t something she ever envisioned, especially with her parents being married for 50 years. But, that wasn’t her and Brady’s path, and from the sound of it she’s learned to be OK with it. Bündchen is putting herself first now, and solely focused on the former couple’s two children.

“I’m in a different place in my life,” she said during the interview. “I’m able to choose more of what I want. Before I was more surviving, and now I’m living. It’s different.” “I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Bündchen told CBS. “I wouldn’t have any other life. I wouldn’t have done it. If they say, ‘Can you change something in your life?’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”

Bündchen sounds as if she’s in a good place in her new life, and while she still wishes Brady all the best, she’s moved on.



Brady Has Been Linked To Numerous New Love Interests

Since July rumors have swirled of Brady dating supermodel Irina Shayk, and while the details of how serious the two actually are, have been scarce, they have been seen together quite often. In another report Brady mentioned how he wants to keep his options open, and not be tied to one person.

At this stage who knows, but one thing we do know is both he and Gisele have seemingly moved on for the better.

Brady recently shut down any rumors of him once again coming out of retirement to quarterback the New York Jets, who lost Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles for the season in Week 1.