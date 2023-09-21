Some GOAT Advice: Less Cars, More Film. Tom Brady Warns Shedeur Sanders to Stay Focused, Save The Grandstanding For Championship Victories

Shedeur Sanders is one of the hottest names in football, and he is the leader of one of the hottest teams in football. After Colorado’s 43-35 2OT victory against rival Colorado State that saw Shedeur throw the game-winning pass, Shedeur and his father Deion appeared on Tom Brady‘s “Let’s Go!” podcast, where Brady gave Shedeur and Deion nothing but flowers and gems.

Brady praised Shedeur and the hunger he has to get better as a player and a person.

“Well I think naturally, you know, he’s very proactive,” Brady said. “You know, we had a conversation and then phone calls and then text messages and then, you know, him making the commitment to say, ‘All right, hey, this is what I want to do. I’m really serious about it,’ because a lot of it is you know, you want to see what their intention is.

“Because when you see someone that’s really open to learning and wants to, you know, has this thirst for knowledge you want to be able to support that,” Brady continued. “And I think Shedeur has just done amazing things.”

But even though the football lovefest was in full swing between Brady and Shedeur, his dad had to let Brady know how his son was living it up, revealing to Brady that Shedeur had bought a luxury sports car.

According to FoxNews, Deion wanted Brady’s input on if a 21-year-old college student needed a “Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce.”

The GOAT Tom Brady Has A Warning For Shedeur Sanders

Tom Brady, who was the 199th player selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft knows what it means to be humble, and his response was as Tom Brady as could be.

Despite having seven Super Bowls, Brady was overlooked coming out of Michigan, and that slight created a huge chip on his shoulder and was the driving force behind his epic career.

While Shedeur is being praised and considered for the Heisman after two games against mid-level opponents. Brady knows the young stunna needs to be careful not to get caught up in the glitz of being a college star before the real work starts.

“I think he needs to get his a– in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. Less time in the car and more time in the film room,” Brady replied.

Those wise words from Brady reflect the legendary pigskin-slinger’s no-nonsense approach to the game and is trying to instill that in Shedeur, as he is one of his biggest mentors, aside from his dad. But Shedeur might’ve felt like that comment was a bit hypocritical coming from a man who’s worth millions of dollars.

“I seen you have one too, Tom,” Shedeur countered. “I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point,” Brady replied.

But, thanks to Brady, so does Shedeur.

Sheduer was Tom Brady’s first signing and is the face of his Brady Brand. So the more success Shedeur sees, the more success the Brady Brand sees as well, which may also explain why Shedeur is able to afford the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. After all, the NIL deals for Shedeur are worth a reported $5.1 million combined.

Nice to see Tom Brady’s money is being spent well.

That partnership seems to be working out because Shedeur has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in football and credits a good amount of his success to Brady.

After throwing the game-winning pass against Colorado State on Saturday, Shedeur said that he channeled his “Brady Mode,” and though Brady approves of it, he wants to make sure his guy is locked in all year.

After two-way star Travis Hunter was hurt on a vicious illegal hit, Shedeur is without his No. 1 weapon, and he will have to go into Brady mode for a while.