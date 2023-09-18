Shedeur Sanders Goes Tom “Brady Mode” In Epic Comeback Against Colorado State | He’ll Need To Keep It Going For Tough Road Ahead

After a week of back-and-forth, the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams presented college football fans with one of the best “Rocky Mountain Showdown” matchups in the rivalry’s long and storied history.

In the end it was the Buffaloes overcoming a 28-17 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and then win it 43-35 in double OT.

Needing the long drive to avoid an upset at the hands of the Rams, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders did his thing, and following the game he told reporters this.

Sanders Channeled His Inner Tom Brady

“All I was thinking was Brady mode,” Sanders said after the game. “That’s it, simple. Brady mode, that’s it. They left too much time out there.”

Even Brady himself got in on the matter, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted this to his Instagram page:

“I just want to go Shedeur mode at some point in my life.”

Sanders heroics came after his dad and head coach, Deion Sanders, told him this before he took the field for the drive.

“Do what you do,” Sanders said on the ESPN telecast. “I’ve been saying it since he was a kid. … I’m proud of my kids, but I’m proud of this team.”

The play of early season Heisman candidate Shedeur Sanders once again stood out, as the junior in his first season at a Power Five program led his team on a 98-yard scoring drive and game-tying two-point conversion with the game hanging in the balance. Sanders, who’s been red-hot since week 1, completed 38 of 47 passes for 347 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Shedeur Sanders Has Early Heisman Moment

If Sanders was looking for his Heisman moment, that 98-yard drive was all the voters need. So far, through three games, Sanders looks the part. He still has a long road ahead and some much stiffer competition on the horizon. One bad week can take a Heisman favorite and send him spiraling out of contention.

Sanders accomplished the comeback without the services of multi-threat Travis Hunter, who was injured on a high hit and taken to a hospital with a medical issue.



What’s Next For The Undefeated Buffaloes?

Next up for Colorado is road trip to Autzen Stadium to face the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and their Heisman candidate quarterback Bo Nix. That matchup will be followed with a prime time battle with the No. 5 USC Trojans and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Shedeur calls himself “GROWN,” and after his start to the 2023 season, 107 of 136 for 1,251 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, he’s definitely that.

But he’ll need to be the adult in the room these next couple weeks.