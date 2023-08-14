“It’s A Time For Seriousness And A Time For Play” | Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Details How He And Dad Deion Sanders Handle Father-Coach Dynamic

With the 2023 college football season set to begin in three weeks, all eyes are on Boulder, Colorado, where the Colorado Buffaloes look to turn things around under the direction of Deion Sanders.



While, Coach Prime will certainly garner the bulk of the attention, his star QB will also be in the spotlight. Shedeur Sanders is Deion’s youngest son and the maestro that will be leading the Buffs offense.

Shedeur, who’s looking to solidify his NFL draft standing in 2025 with two good seasons in Boulder, recently discussed how the father-coach dynamic plays out for him and Coach Prime. Speaking at the CU Buffs media say on Friday, the former four-star recruit broke the relationship down into its finest terms and let us know how they both stay grounded.

Shedeur Calls The Dynamic Because Of The History

For most of Shedeur’s time playing the game, Coach Prime has been his coach in some form or fashion. So in many ways it makes their relationship at the Power Five level pretty easy.

“He’s been my coach my whole life, so it’s pretty normal,” the QB said. “It’s a time for seriousness and a time for play. So it’s just something that we both know. It’s hard to explain it to you.”

While most wouldn’t understand, whatever Shedeur and Coach Prime are doing works for them, and that’s all that matters. But it doesn’t change the fact that both will be under the gun come this season. Eyes all around the country will be glued to see how they translate from FCS (Jackson State) to FBS (Colorado).

Another thing is how Coach Prime made him the starter from the moment he got the job didn’t sit well with a lot of folks who are just waiting for the first sign of struggle and/or failure.

Not Living Together Helps Their Dynamic

Since they’re together so often, Shedeur says it helps to be apart as far as their current living situation goes.

“We don’t live together,” he continued. “We go to dinner sometimes, but when I leave the facility, it’s my time just to chill and be on my own time because I’m with him all day every day.”

In two seasons as the starting quarterback at Jackson State, Shedeur passed for 6,963 yards, 70 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions. He compiled a 23-3 record, winning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2022.