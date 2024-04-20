“It Was Stupid” | Shelomi Sanders Entering Transfer Portal Against Dad Deion Sanders’ Wishes To Get Early Jump On Colorado Exodus?

As Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders continues to prepare his team for next week’s annual spring game, and the upcoming season, he’s also got some other things going on. Late last week it was announced that his youngest daughter Shelomi who played on the women’s basketball team this season, decided to enter the transfer portal.

It will be her second consecutive year transferring following her transfer from Jackson State to Colorado with her legendary father and brothers Shedeur, and Shilo in December 2022. Shelomi’s decision to once again search for the right fit doesn’t have the blessing of her HOF dad. In retrospect it seems like the former two-star recruit could be getting a jump start on her brothers going pro and their HOF dad possibly leaving Colorado.

Deion Calls Move Stupid

Coach Prime has never been one to hold his tongue, and speaking to DNVR on Wednesday, he was blunt about his daughter’s decision.

“It was stupid. You don’t enter the portal. You go get a team before you enter the portal. You kinda get a team before you enter the portal. You know, that’s what I would advIse a child. And I know, “Well it’s illegal”…. C’mon, man.”

Sounds like Shelomi didn’t seek advice or counsel from her dad, and if she did it didn’t stop her from doing it her way. Maybe she’s setting herself up to be where she wants to be for the duration of her college career, especially with brothers Shedeur and Shilo turning pro, and Deion possibly leaving for an NFL gig.

While it’s all speculation and pretty far fetched at the moment, so was Deion getting the Colorado job when he did. It wasn’t expected for sure.

Where Could Shelomi Go?

Playing at Colorado a Sweet 16 program who blew out defending champion LSU to open the 2023-24 season wasn’t really a good move for Shelomi. Her size and skill set just aren’t up to Power Five snuff, in fact she had a much better chance to make an impact at the HBCU-level where she began her collegiate career.

Going back to an HBCU would be good for her development and that’s more her speed, the diminutive guard only played in five games this past season.