‘Daddy Ball Was Being Played’: Insider Reports Colorado Players Hit Transfer Portal After Coach Prime Made Team Attend Lil Wayne Concert

The Colorado Buffaloes are prepping for their season opener against FCS power and nine-time champion North Dakota State.



Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is taking his team back into the Big 12, a conference they left in 2011.



Per usual there is a lot of hype in and around Boulder where Sanders has completely overhauled the roster from when he first arrived in December 2022.

As a player Sanders was always one with a flair for the dramatic, and that hasn’t changed as a coach.



Last year’s anticipation for the season saw the spring game set records as fans packed Folsom Field in a sellout to see what the legendary defensive back had cooked up. In an attempt to top last year’s festivities, Sanders made this one a full weekend of events, which even featured rapper Lil Wayne, who performed.



Nearly 30,000 fans showed up this time around as the team went through roughly an hour of work, and one could see the talent level has gotten drastically better, but per reports not all of the players were excited about the weekend.

Deion Sanders denies requiring Colorado players to attend Lil Wayne concert ⁦@DeionSanders⁩ I hope this is not true. #KeepReceipts 🙋🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/EvU3ZNNPFa — The Quarterback Huddle (@2BlessedHighly) June 15, 2024

Did Coach Prime Make Lil Wayne Concert Mandatory?

Following the game the Buffaloes saw more players hop in the transfer portal. Per Steve Corder of Athlon Sports, those players did so because Coach Prime made them attend the Lil Wayne show which also featured star quarterback and son of Sanders, Shedeur, making his rap debut.

“The Wayne concert was the final straw for a few players who hit the transfer portal,” a source told Corder. “When Coach Prime told us we all had to be there to support Shedeur as a rapper, they were not happy at all. To be honest, it was nothing but a huge distraction, and Daddy Ball was being played.”

This isn’t the first time the Daddy Ball rumors have surfaced out of Boulder, but this one may be the hardest to believe. Sanders making his players go listen to his son rap, just doesn’t sound right.

Coach Prime’s oldest son Deion Jr., quickly defended his dad, the man behind the Buffaloes multimedia and social media sites took to X to say this.

“Bro this is hilarious. They basically said he forcing people to listen to his son’s mixtapes. Dawg this is next-level funny.”

Deion Sanders Jr. performs Miami w/ Shedeur before Lil Wayne takes the stage. Ryan Garcia & Shilo turnt🔥#skobuffs pic.twitter.com/8v2LmZmcIf — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) April 28, 2024

Coach Prime Fires Back

Sanders, who’s come under fire for a multitude of things as it pertains to his program, following a 4-8 season took to X himself to call the story fake.

“This is one of the best lies I’ve heard. God bless you and I hope you sleep well tonight because we are. Lawd JESUS.”

Huge Season Ahead For Buffaloes

Having upgraded the roster via the transfer portal, the Buffaloes are expected to be much better this season. With an upgraded offensive line that should keep Sanders upright (he was sacked an NCAA-leading 52 times) last season the belief is the Buffaloes offense should really take off in year two. Coach Prime also upgraded his defensive line that last season couldn’t stop the run or rush the passer. Those two things alone should help the Buffaloes improve on their four-win season in 2023.

Shedeur is a Heisman candidate and he’ll have ample opportunities this season to show he’s worthy of the hype.