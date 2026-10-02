‘Or Was That A BSA’: Fox Sports Radio Host Rob Parker Calls Deion Sanders a Sellout for Backing Controversial Protect College Sports Act

Sports analyst Rob Parker blasted Deion Sanders as a “sellout” on FOX Sports Radio for appearing in a promotional campaign supporting the controversial Protect College Sports Act.

During a recent episode of “The Odd Couple,” Parker expressed frustration over Sanders’ backing of the legislation, saying that hearing the coach’s public service announcement made him “want to throw up in my mouth.”

Citing the scarcity of Black head coaches across Division I college football, Parker argued that Sanders — a prominent Black coach and Hall of Fame athlete — should champion player rights instead of promoting legislation that reduces athlete leverage.

Critics contend the proposed Protect College Sports Act restricts transfer freedom and limits Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earning potential. The legislation, however, also establishes federal protections for athletes’ NIL rights and guarantees at least one transfer without loss of eligibility, subject to certain conditions.

Sports analyst Rob Parker blasted Deion Sanders as a “sellout” on FOX Sports Radio for appearing in a promotional campaign supporting the controversial Protect College Sports Act. (Getty Images/Screenshot The Odd Couple)

Parker Takes Sanders to Task

Parker stressed his deep frustration that an icon as revered as Sanders chose to back a bill that fundamentally reshapes the college sports landscape.

“Deion Sanders with a PSA, or was that a BSA? I got to admit it bothers me to the high heaven. Hearing that PSA from Deion made me want to throw up in my mouth. Seriously, I’m bothered that Deion Sanders, of all people, would sell out his own people with this bogus Protect College Sports Act. Really, Deion?”

“The crime of it all is that there’s so few Black coaches, like 13 in college football Division I. He’s the most high-profile. He was a star athlete in college. He checks all the boxes on being the one to stand up and say, ‘What you’re trying to do to these kids is wrong,’ and instead you join in. You become Judas, double-Judas, whatever you want to call it.”

In the promotional video, Sanders said he supported the act as a coach and father to help the next generation find its spotlight, strengthen Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and keep both men’s and women’s sports strong.

When reporters questioned him about the ensuing backlash, Sanders defended his involvement, stating he participated because he believed it was the right thing to do.

Deion and Nick Saban Together again And It’s Not AFLAC

Sanders joined forces pro bono with legendary coach Nick Saban to star in the $10 million national ad campaign, which lobbies Congress to establish federal regulations for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and transfer portal mobility across college athletics.

The U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act by a 77–22 vote on Sept. 28, sending the legislation to the House. Sens. Ted Cruz, a Republican, and Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, introduced the bill. Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell is backing a $10 million national advertising campaign through his advocacy group, Saving College Sports.

Fans Chime In

Parker’s harsh rebuke of Coach Prime sparked an immediate social media firestorm.

“Black athletes have to start going to HBCU’s,” a fan said. “Rob Parker is the only real journalist we have left…… We got your back Rob P. Don’t you cave in with no dam apologize,” another fan said. “I wouldn’t go so far as to call Deion a sell out but definitely agree this move is very disappointing,” a fan commented. “Deion has been a sellout for decades this isn’t anything new,” a fan replied. “For ‘Prime” it’s always been about the Benjamins,” another fan quipped.