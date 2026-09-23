‘Bro Treating the Roster Like a Reality TV Show’: Deion Sanders Scolds Himself For Being Soft, Then Cut Players For Laughing After 41-7 Drubbing to Northwestern 

Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has dismissed multiple players from the football roster following an embarrassing Week 3 loss to Northwestern. Sanders cited “conduct detrimental to the team” and self-centered behavior as the primary reasons for the dismissals.

Following the team’s first loss of the season to Northwestern, Coach Prime confirmed during a news conference that “a few guys are not on the team anymore.” He said the dismissals stemmed from a postgame locker-room incident, as well as a broader pattern of players putting their individual interests ahead of the team.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sanders Gives His Reasoning

In years past, Coach Prime might have handled the situation with some form of internal discipline. This time, however, the legendary cornerback felt the energy within his team had shifted and decided to make an example of a couple of players.

“It’s never one. I’m one the most loving and giving and forgiving men you could ever meet, but when you start [having] conduct detrimental to the team, you don’t care about the team, you care about you, I have a problem with that. A year ago, I didn’t put my foot down in it enough. It lingered a little bit. Then, it imploded. I’m not doing that anymore,” he said.

Sanders Going With Daily Routine Despite Cutting Players

The specific identities of the dismissed players have not yet been officially disclosed, but the university said an updated roster will be released later this week.

Safety Ben Finneseth, who was not among those dismissed, also issued a public apology during the press conference for a viral social media video in which he criticized Northwestern’s temporary lakeside stadium before kickoff.

Fans Chime In

The roster moves immediately sparked a backlash across social media, where fans questioned Coach Prime’s priorities following the blowout.

“Bro treating the roster like a reality TV show elimination,” a fan said.

“Conduct detrimental” right after a 41-7 loss to Northwestern is doing a lot of translating for what actually happened,” another fan said.

“Blaming the players for “conduct” instead of fixing the line play is crazy work,” a fan replied.

“Deion clearly wants the locker room message louder than the depth chart,” someone else commented.

“He better not think he’s welcomed back to the SWAC …cause he gonna get FIRED,” a fan mentioned.

“Hey Prime Just go home and play with the grandkids. This coaching thing ain’t for you,” someone quipped.

“If that’s why they got cut. We will never win another game. S*** coaching,” a fan spewed.

Why Have Buffs Struggled Since Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Left?

Unsettled quarterback play has hurt the Buffs’ offense this season. The loss of Shedeur Sanders’ stability has forced the team into a revolving door at quarterback, with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub, and freshman Julian Lewis all seeing action.

The loss of elite talent and depth hasn’t made things any easier for Coach Prime. Replacing a Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star in Travis Hunter and a record-setting quarterback in Shedeur Sanders has exposed the overall lack of depth and talent across the roster.

Colorado has dealt with culture and discipline issues in the past, which helps provide context for Sanders’ decision to bench or dismiss players for conduct detrimental to the team. Sanders said some players had become “intoxicated with the success” of previous seasons and acknowledged that he had become too relaxed in his approach.

Losing key members of the coaching staff — including fellow Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, defensive line coach Domata Peko, and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston — has only compounded the program’s challenges. For Coach Prime, maintaining success becomes even more difficult when the foundation around him continues to change — and he knows it.