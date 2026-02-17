‘She Gon’ Be In The Will For Sure’: Karrueche Tran, 37, Says She Stuck By Health-Plagued Deion Sanders Because They Have More Traveling To Do

Deion Sanders has faced many trials and tribulations in his personal life and as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes team, including his battle with cancer, Shedeur Sanders’ tumultuous and highly scrutinized rookie season in Cleveland and constant criticism surrounding his coaching style.

58-Year-Old Deion Sanders and 37-Year-Old Karrueche Tran Are Going Strong

Through it all, he has developed a strong bond with the much younger, 37-year-old actress, Karrueche Tran, who was at his hospital bed at one of his scariest and most vulnerable moments. We all remember the video of Tran crying at Deion’s hospital bedside and emotionally breaking down the play-by-play of his gallbladder removal surgery in the aftermath of his cancer diagnosis.

This came after Coach Prime had already overcome the amputation of several toes and half of his calf while leading Jackson State to national visibility.

Social media had its doubts, but here we are a year later and she’s still holding it down. She’s even become close with the family. One video of her joking with Shilo Sanders and him telling the story of how Deion introduced her by saying, “say hello to your stepmom,” went viral and gave some insight into how real her relationship with Coach Prime really is.

Tran Explains Why She Stuck With Deion Sanders Despite His Health Challenges

Recently, a video was posted on X of Tran explaining why she has stuck by Deion, despite him telling her that it was fine to pursue other interests because he is facing a bevy of challenges as he maneuvers a heavy load and many responsibilities as he nears age 60. The couple were sitting together and having a pleasant conversation.

Deion Sanders girlfriend Karrueche Tran reveals that Deion said she can leave him after he got cancer last year, but she stayed by his side the whole time ❤️🙏



“That’s not the type of person I am. If I dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out”

The caption above the video read:

“Wholesome: Karrueche Tran reveals that Deion Sanders said she can leave him after he got cancer last year, but she stayed by his side the whole time. ‘That’s not the type of person I am. If I dipped I would’ve taken the easy way out’”

The couple, 21 years apart in age, had a very interesting exchange, as Deion’s oldest son, the content king of the family, recorded.

“That’s why I’m here,” Tran said. “Yeah to enjoy the fruits,” Deion joked.

Tran quickly corrected him.

“I didn’t say that” she said. “To help you live life and experience new things. ’Cause that’s what I love too. To travel and do different things. We meet halfway.” “Why else did God bring you to me?” Deion asked. “Because he knew that we needed each other,” Tran replied. “Especially last year. He knew that we were able to tackle that together and even though you told me you don’t have to stay you can leave. You don’t have to deal with it.”

Deion Sanders Says He Offered Much Younger Girlfriend The OK To Leave When He Got Cancer

Deion says he offered his girlfriend an out.

“I said you didn’t sign up for this,” Deion recalls during the conversation. “ This ain’t what you signed up for. You aint sign up for me to go through this. I would not doubt you, ridicule you or be upset if you check out. “I get that but that’s not the kind of person that I am. If I would have dipped I would have been taking the easy way out. It was hard and difficult to see you struggle. But we made it work,” Tran countered.

Deion says his son Bucky was there every day and Tran agreed, saying Deion Jr. was at his Dad’s hospital bed even more than she was.

“We were like a little team,” Tran said of her and Deion’s oldest boy.

There are many questions about Deion’s future in Colorado and even more about the future of his son, Shedeur. Deion had some choice words for the NFL during Super Bowl week when asked how he felt about Shedeur’s precipitous draft drop and overall treatment last season.

The hits keep coming, but Tran remains by his side through some very challenging times physically, spiritually and emotionally for Coach Prime.

Fans React To Video Of Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran

The fans were listening to Tran very carefully, and some didn’t like what they were hearing.

“Hall of fame bag chaser,” said one fan. “Prime dealing with pass around chicks. Sad. Sloppy 37ths,” added another about Tran who has dated several celebrity men, most notably R&B icon Chris Brown. “Playing the long game is one thing but acting like you’re altruistic acting like she’s not after status and money at the end is crazy,” one netizen quipped.

“She gone be in the will for sure. Way Down the line though when my Dawg get real old,” another concerned fan predicted.

There were those fans who believe in true love and feel Tran should be commended for sticking by Deion.

“Many would have walked away, yet she stayed, supporting him through sickness and health that’s what real love truly. Or they is something am missing out?” one person commented.

Whatever brought these two lovebirds together, more power to them. The age difference — and Tran basically saying Deion has money and she likes to spend it — will continue to keep social media speculating and commenting.