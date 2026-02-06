‘Them Folks Not Worried About You’: Fans React To Deion Sanders Saying Shedeur Sanders’ Rookie Experience With Cleveland Browns Soured Him On NFL Coaching

Deion Sanders appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday during media week leading up to Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, to let the world know that after what happened to his son Shedeur Sanders last year in Cleveland, he has lost his taste for NFL coaching.

Shedeur Sanders’ Experience With Cleveland Soured Dad Deon Sanders’ Desire To Be NFL Head Coach

Coach Prime was asked about his possible future as an NFL head coach, considering his name was tossed around as a potential match in Dallas prior to Jerry Jones hiring Brian Schottenheimer.

He says he has no interest.

Coach prime says he'll never coach in the nfl after what happened with shedeur in last years draft 😳

“None whosoever. What transpired with my son last year. Ain’t no way in the world. I don’t have a…” Deion said, before gathering himself and thanking the Lord then bursting out in laughter with Ryan Clark, who was just trying his best to avoid a regrettable disaster. “That doesn’t mean I’m at a loss for words,” Deion clarified. “That’s means God’s saying …you can’t talk like that. I know you’re comfortable with your brothers here, but you can’t say that.”

The panelists, including Cam Newton got a big kick out of Coach Prime’s response. We all know the trials and tribulations that he has endured personally over the past season, including cancer surgery, dealing with the character assassination of his son Shedeur that led to a drop to the fifth round, and lacking success on the yield with the Colorado Buffs and dealing with that backlash.

With anything that Shedeur or Deion says these days, fans on all sides of the spectrum get triggered.

“If I’m prime I’d do absolutely NOTHING WITH OR FOR the nfl,” said one fan supporting Deion and Shedeur. Other fans attacked Deion’s inconsistent record in three seasons at Colorado as an indictment against hsi ability to coach pros. “Don’t think an NFL team would want anything to do with him anyway. He has been mid af at Colorado lol “Has this dude put anyone good in the league? Trash ass coach always running his big ass mouth,” said another hostile fan on X. “He is my football GOAT but he wasn’t going to the NFL anyway with those last few seasons he had lmao. This is what got Shedeur in hot shit in the first place,” said one netizen.

He wasn't' judged' to be good enough ,Prime time can't face reality — @solarites (@HandsinFans) February 6, 2026

“Well that’s because he’s a terrible coach,” chirped another.

One fan told Deion not to worry about it because from the looks of things he doesn’t fit the prototype they are looking for to be a head coach.

“Deion u just seen wat happened this coaching cycle with the black coaches, them folks not worried bout u..,” advised one fan on X.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders Overcame Plenty Of Adversity In 2025

Above all, Coach Prime didn’t have to say much during the season. There were enough people, analysts and football minds who were very critical of the lack of encouragement and preparation Shedeur received during his rookie season with the Browns.

Deion Sanders told ESPN’s “First Take” crew that he has lost his vigor to be an NFL head coach after what transpired with son Shedeur Sanders last season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Anyone could have guessed that Deion wasn’t thrilled about the ordeal Shedeur went through. Especially after Team Sanders listed the Browns as a team they would not want to get drafted too. The way no teams wanted his son Shilo has to hurt too. It was almost like a bad nightmare if you look at everything the Sanders family encountered and overcame in 2025. Probably unexplainable, which is why Sanders is just letting a higher power take control.