“Get Out Of My Business” | Karrueche Tran Plays Coy About Dating Rumors Surrounding Her And Deion Sanders But Says ‘Older’s The Way To Go’

Pro Football Hall of Famer and third-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is in uncharted waters as it pertains to the football side of things. For the first time in his coaching career he’s without quarterback and son Shedeur Sanders, who started all four seasons for his dad between Jackson State and Colorado.

It’s also Coach Prime’s first season without reigning Heisman Trophy winner and 2025 NFL No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter since his second season at Jackson State. With a 1-2 start and a team searching for an identity without its two biggest names, the Buffaloes and Coach Prime have their work cut out for them. Off the field. the gridiron legend has had multiple health scares that have been well documented, but none stopped him constantly having eye candy on his arm.

Karrueche Tran still won't say what exactly is going on between her and Deion Sanders — but she WILL admit dating older men is right up her alley! pic.twitter.com/Ms2igJjkGg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 20, 2025

Sanders Dating Chris Brown’s Ex

After months of rumors of Sanders and Tran dating as early as February, Tran pretty much made it official when she supported Sanders during his bladder cancer surgery and recovery in 2025, with video of her emotional bedside presence circulating widely. Despite that the “Claws” actress still plays coy when asked about the two dating.

Earlier this week TMZ ran into Tran at Los Angeles International Airport, where she seemingly didn’t want to talk about her personal life. She jokingly told the entertainment news outlet to “Get out of my business.”

“You know men mature later than women,” she said. “Older’s the way to go.”

She also called Sanders a “great person and “great father.”

Tran also confirmed that he’s definitely healthy and cancer free.

Buffaloes Need A Win Against Wyoming

With their lone win over FCS Delaware sandwiched between losses to a surprisingly good and undefeated Georgia Tech (who upset Clemson last week) and a road loss to a much-improved Houston team, the Buffaloes need a win.

With games against BYU, TCU, Iowa State, Utah and Arizona over the next five weeks, Coach Prime and his team need to gain some momentum.

Beating a decent Wyoming team tonight in Boulder would be a good way to do just that as they head into the thick of their Big 12 schedule.

What’s Next For Coach Prime?

Although the Hall of Famer says he’s all in with the Buffaloes, the rumor mill still has him jumping ship sooner than later. With sons Shedeur (Browns) and Shilo (free agent) now off to the pros, the belief is he won’t stay in Rocky Mountains too much longer.

Coach Prime did sign a five-year, $54 million extension with the program in March, but with his uncertain health concerns over the years, his time on the sidelines is a year-to-year thing.