‘Deion Using Me Help His Sorry Sons’ | Deion Sanders’ Shocking Response To Antonio Brown’s Attempt to Degrade Sons Shedeur and Shilo

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has become nothing more than a sideshow over the past couple of years. Brown, the once generational but mercurial talent, loves to get things started with others via social media. At one time Brown was regarded as the best wideout in the league. Now he just makes fun of others daily, using his platform to act in a way that some would call “clownish.”

Antonio Brown dropped footage of him torching safety Shilo Sanders in cover drills and then disparaged Deion Sanders and his sons on social media. Deion and Adam Pacman Jones responded (Instagram @AB/ Getty)

AB Releases Video Of Him Torching Shilo Sanders In Cover Drills

Brown recently posted some old clips of himself working out with Shilo Sanders, the middle son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The video shows Brown torching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free agent in some one-on-ones. As with everything on social media these days, it’s easy to splice a video and make it look good for only you as Brown. But there are other portions of the video where Shilo held his own and got the best of Brown.

Brown Takes Verbal Jabs At Coach Prime’s Sons

In his latest rant Brown talked about how he spent time beginning in 2024 working out with Deion’s sons, and in his opinion he never received the gratitude he believed he deserved.

An unhinged Brown went in saying this about the Sanders’ brothers.

“Deion using me help his sorry [expletive] sons.”

He even took shots at Shedeur’s surprising drop from what was believed to be a sure-fire first-round pick to the fifth round. Those various comments drew a classy response from Coach Prime, who most definitely took the high road.

“Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what’s said. You KNOW I know u and I’m holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain’t need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME.”

Brown’s response was typical of who he has become over the years.

“Don’t ever say I’m your dawg.”

Pacman Jones Defends Deion

As Brown attacked Deion and his family, former NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones came to the legendary cornerback’s defense. Jones, who’s very fond of Sanders, pretty much threatened to come where Brown was if he didn’t stop.

That seemed to settle Brown down a bit along with Elon Musk and X deactivating his account for a while.