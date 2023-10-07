OnlyFans Model Claims Antonio Brown Is Her Baby’s Father, And Brown’s Reply Only Deepens Mystery

Antonio Brown is always getting himself into crazy and controversial situations.

We’ve seen the man publicly go at it with the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, who is also his former teammate who helped Brown win his only Super Bowl. We’ve also seen him take his gear off in the middle of the game and effectively retire right in front of hundreds of thousands of fans. But now we’re in the territory of talking about another potential Antonio Brown Jr.

Antonio Brown is under a microscope because he allegedly got an OnlyFans and Instagram model, who goes by the Instagram name OnlyJewelz, pregnant. To elaborately make the claims that Brown is the baby’s father legitimate, she posted screenshots of their DMs from Instagram, posted a picture of an ultrasound, and a picture of herself with a baby bump.

She also posted a TikTok “How It Started” video, posting screenshots of the aforementioned direct messages. Plenty of fans commented on a No Jumper post regarding the situation, talking about how Brown is “the worst baby daddy to secure”.

Really AB?

Brown’s only response so far was under the Nojumper post saying “she too busted Adam that’s catch 22”.

To go along with the picture of the ultrasound, Jewez is parading these photos and allegations around while accusing AB of avoiding a DNA test, which she claims is only making him look more guilty of being the father of her unborn child.

Antonio Brown, who already has 5 kids with his only baby mother, Chelsie Kyriss, has since remained mostly silent on the matter of him potentially having child on the way, which should only be more alarming for Brown, considering he normally has something to say about anything and will speak on everything.

The same man who went about posting Tom Brady’s ex-wife Giselle Bundchen during their public divorce, insinuating that he slept with her to upset Tom Brady, hasn’t had a legitimate word to say about an OnlyFans model claiming she’s having his kid.

But alas, nobody knows the truth about whether Antonio Brown is the father of this woman’s kid, so all we can do is speculate until the truth comes out. But given Antonio Brown’s past and history with women, this will prove to be an unpredictable situation.

AB Is Boomin’

Back in 2022, IG Model Celina Powell was spotted on social media wearing Antonio Brown’s Super Bowl ring that he won with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This led many internet personalities and fans to assume that the two had hooked up or were dating, and Powell who is known for hooking up with different celebrities, was seen as nothing but trouble for Antonio Brown, whom many would argue is troubled himself.

On Jan. 17, Brown also posted a sexually explicit photo of him and his child’s mother Chelsie Kyriss on his public Snapchat account which also caused a lot of turmoil between them, including Kyriss calling out Snapchat for allowing this to happen as well. Also, she had allegedly filed a domestic abuse claim against Brown that she later recanted.

Brown’s ex-trainer Britney Taylor accused Brown of sexual assault back in 2019. According to ESPN, Taylor had accused Brown of sexually assaulting her three times in the past. But in 2019 she was met with a countersuit by Antonio Brown for defamation, and in 2021, they finally settled privately on the dispute.

Antonio Brown clearly doesn’t have the most chivalrous reputation or past with women, but we do know plenty of fans and moochers who love to clout chase and get paid off of a celebrity’s name. So given the lack of information from one side in this case there’s no way to tell who’s right and wrong in this situation.