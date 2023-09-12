“Take That Sh*t Off” | Antonio Brown Gave Away His Pants With Cellphone In The Pocket To Fans After Partying At FSU

Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown is wildin’ — again. AB was at Florida State University last week partying, when he removed his pants and flung them into a crowd. His cellphone was in one of the pockets. It’s unclear whether AB retrieved his phone. More wild behavior from the former All-Pro. Do we think he’s suffering from CTE?

AB Performing At A Party

AB was at a fraternity party performing some of his music and the crowd was into it. As he was leaving the event and heading to a vehicle, he threw his pants into a crowd of students. Unbeknownst to him, his cellphone was in one of the pockets. In the video you can see someone scrolling through AB’s phone trying to unlock his passcode.

This is the latest in a series of AB like behavior. We can’t even say disturbing anymore, because at this point he is who he is.

That same week, Brown recorded a video of his diamond encrusted finger being licked by a woman with a split tongue. AB tweeted “She know I got that CTE that’s why she licking me.” CTE is AB’s acronym for Catch The Energy. He’s been tweeting it out a lot recently.

AB Has Multiple Platforms To Express Himself On

AB will join hip-hop stars Ma$e and Cam’ron on their podcast “It is What It Is” once a week during the football season. The former Pro Bowl receivet already started being messy talking about Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Then there is his brief tenure as owner of the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League, where he allegedly didn’t pay players and didn’t pay a league fine, resulting in the team being kicked out of the league.

While AB may be talking about catch the energy. Maybe he should be talking about chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and repeated blows to the head, that plagues the majority of professional football players.

The symptoms of CTE include memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, anxiety, suicidality, parkinsonism, and, eventually, progressive dementia.

Confusion, impaired judgment and impulse control problems sound like a lot of what AB has been doing the last few years.

There is nothing funny about any of the behavior AB is engaging in. Right now it seems harmless. But things may get wilder and there could be serious consequences.