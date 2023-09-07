“She Know I Got CTE That’s Why She Licking Me” | Antonio Brown Has Finger Tasted By Woman With Split Tongue

Ex-NFL All-Pro WR Antonio Brown is continuing to display bizarre behavior. The former Pittsburgh Steeler was seen having his diamond-encrusted middle finger licked by a woman with a split tongue. AB posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, with a caption about why she licked him.

“She know I got CTE that’s what she licking me,” the caption read.

Does AB Have CTE?

Before you think AB was referring to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and repeated blows to the head, that plagues the majority of professional football players, think again as that’s not the CTE to which he is referring.

AB says CTE means “Catch. The. Energy.”

C.atch

T.he

E.nergy



CTE !!!!! — AB (@AB84) September 7, 2023

AB was somewhere in Tallahassee, Florida, while all of this was going down and was seen taking off his pants and throwing them into the crowd of people around him.

Whatever CTE he’s referring to, most reasonable people can agree that the behavior AB has been exhibiting for years is not the behavior of a healthy, sound individual.

What is actually going on with him? Who knows. Maybe he doesn’t even know. But his on-field excellence and accomplishments are being overshadowed and he’s moving into “cautionary-tale” territory.

From 2014-17, you could easily make the case that he was the best receiver in the league. He was a four-time, first-team All-Pro, four-time Pro-Bowl selection, led the league in receptions twice, yards twice and in touchdowns.

He was the man.

But since his last football game in 2022, as a member of the of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he took off his helmet, pads and jersey and left the team in the middle of the game, weird energy around AB has been in the spotlight.

The litany of issues is too long to mention: sexual assault allegations, trying to skirt the league’s COVID-19 vaccine rules with a fake vaccination card, exposing his privates in a hotel swimming pool, unpaid child support, talking greasy about the then-wife of his ex-teammate Tom Brady and the disaster with his ownership of the Albany Empire, an Arena Football League team.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

While his behavior grabs headlines and goes viral on social media, he’s heading full speed down a dangerous road. One time he’s going to go a step too far, and the consequences will be dire.