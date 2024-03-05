Antonio Brown Disrespecting Iowa Star Caitlin Clark, But Where’s The Line? | Says She Looks Like Mel Gibson and Pistol Pete

Iowa Hawkeyes star CaitlIn Clark, who just became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer surpassing the great “Pistol” Pete Maravich, is prepping to lead her team into March Madness.

Following that, she’ll be the unquestioned No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft which will be held April 15.

“A record is a record. I don’t want it to be the reason people remember me. I hope people remember me for the way I played with a smile on my face, my competitive fire. They can remember the wins but also the fun me and my teammates had together,” Caitlin Clark



With Clark making “herstory,” there was no shortage of congratulatory praise on social media honoring the dynamic scoring guard.

There was LeBron James:

“CONGRATS @CaitlinClark22 on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!!” he wrote on X.

James made his own scoring history on Saturday night, becoming the first player in NBA lore to score 40,000 points.

Even President Joe Biden chimed in by congratulating Clark.

“Congratulations to Caitlin Clark on making history as the NCAA’s all-time leading. With 3,685 points and counting, you’ve made your school proud,” his team wrote.

Those are the type of messages you’d expect from folks like James and the POTUS. Then there’s Antonio Brown, and his weird and always quirky ways of doing things.

Antonio Brown Keeps Taking Shots At Caitlin Clark: Comparing Her Looks to Men

Brown, the former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, who’s seemingly always taking shots at other athletes, took to X say this about Clark’s big day.

This is AB’s way of congratulating Clark. Compared to the last time he mentioned her, this is an upgraded quote.

In February when Clark became the all-time leading scorer amongst women, Brown chose to focus on who he thinks she looks like, saying, “B— look like Mel Gibson.”

Gibson’s the movie star of the “Lethal Weapon” series fame.

This is what AB does, so in many facets it’s not all that surprising, but at some point he’s gotta grow up.

Clark Takes Her Accomplishments and Criticisms In Stride

In the aftermath of her huge accomplishment Clark did her best to soak it all in. She made “herstory” on her senior day in a 93-83 win over Ohio State and told reporters this following the game.

“I’m so focused on helping this team win and be so great, it’s hard to wrap my head around everything going on,” she said. “I’m trying to soak in the moment.”

Glad to hear her say that, and not feed into any of Brown’s bait attempts to take the focus off of the 54-year-old record she shattered.

With Clark leading the way, the Hawkeyes have the second-best national championship odds, trailing only undefeated 29-0 South Carolina. Clark and the Hawkeyes upset the Gamecocks in last year’s Final Four losing to the LSU Tigers in the title game.