‘This B*tch Could Flood Any Minute’: Shilo Sanders Gets Threatened At West Palm Beach Chicken Spot By Aggressive Local Who Doesn’t Like His Dad

Shilo Sanders almost got himself in a tight situation in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was threatened by an armed stranger.

The 90-second video from Hooks Fish and Chicken near Tamarind Avenue shows a man ranting that the Sanders family does nothing for the community and threatening violence. Shilo appeared visibly shaken during the late-night confrontation, where he’s been house hunting and filming local content. In fact, he quickly excited the establishment and hopped in his car and left his companion there to collect the order.

Shilo Sanders was threated by a man who started harrasing him about his dad, Deion Sanders, inside Hooks Fish & chicken in West Palm Beach, Florida while streaming. (Screenshot/@shilosanders/Instagram)

People reacted by calling out the gun threat as wrong, while others questioned why a celebrity’s son would go to a spot with a rough reputation without security.

The video was posted with a narrator, who said “We pulled up to West Palm Beach’s famous Hooks chicken. And out of nowhere some random dude was looking for trouble.”

As Shilo started filming and talking about the food at the establishment, some guy in the background started speaking crazy to him. The guy said “I’m from the hood though,” which left Shilo a bit surprised because he wasn’t initially sure if the guy was addressing him.

The guy then seemed to get more agitated as he’s heard in the background pressing Sanders, who was standing with his friend who is from the area, about food. It appears that the man may have wanted them to offer to buy his meal. Or maybe he just wanted trouble. When Shilo told him he didn’t work there the man replied, “I know who you are.”

Then the stranger appears to follow Shilo outside, letting Deion’s son know West Palm was his city and telling Shilo “I hope y’all make it though. Yall dont do sh*t for us though.”

Then the video captions the action, describing the stranger as reaching in his car (to pull a weapon) as Shilo backs away, and saying “this B*tch could flood any minute.” A warning to Shilo of the danger that could strike at any moment.

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“N– don’t ride for the hood though,” the stranger continued, before Shilo explained that he was “trying to show love.” While in his car before circling the block to pick up his friend who remained to pick up the order, Shilo described the guy as weird and reminded his viewers that he has to be more careful.

“We just had a dude that was waiting in line… he was talking about Deion Sanders and stuff he was being weird. I don’t know what type of guy he is but he was just going crazy, schizophrenic it seems like he was tweaking and escalated himself out of his own brain. I don’t understand what he got against Deion Sanders but he tripping.

“I’m not gonna stick around and find out. Cause I don’t want to have to do nothing and I have to fill out the paperwork or somebody trying to harm me. I had to get up out of there.”

Fans React To Shilo Sanders’ Confrontation At Hooks Fish & Chicken

Fans were as disturbed by the incident as Shilo was and expressed it in the comments, with many blaming his friend for bringing Sanders to that neighborhood.

“These typa n*ggas was nowhere to be found when chudthebuilder was walking around harassing black people though,” one netizen quipped.

“He did right, nighas will kill you bcuz they jealous of you,” said one fan who was glad Shilo decided to bounce from the situation.

“A grown ass able bodied man whining about nobody helping the hood the entitlement is sad,” another fan captioned above a re-post of the video.

“The NFL the same way with Shedeur. His draft night proved it,” another netizen said.

“I know exactly where he’s at too. Anybody that knows palm beach knows about that hooks on Tamarind. I blame the people around him. Why would you put him in that situation if you know the area,” another fan wondered.

“Imagine threatening someone with a gun over beef with their dad. Shilo didn’t sign up to inherit Deion’s enemies,” another user commented on X.

Shilo handled the situation right by getting up out of there. While life on the football field is dangerous, Shilo’s career as a content creator can get him caught up in situations too. Especially since his videos are viral and the affiliation with his father and brother Shedeur, can lead to him getting caught in situations. Shilo might not be in the NFL, but he’s still a Sanders and he has to keep in mind that not every person is.