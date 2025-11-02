‘You Don’t Get To Just Walk Past Me Like You Don’t Know Me’: With No NFL Offers, Shilo Sanders Roams ComplexCon Hunting Collabs With Sexyy Red 

Following being cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the summer, former Colorado Buffaloes star Shilo Sanders is now dabbling in some other ventures. One is music, which is something Sanders has always found solace in. The hard-hitting safety and CEO of the “Headache Gang” even joined the Marching Band (Sonic Boom of the South) as a drum major during his time at Jackson State.

As he goes all-in on building his personal brand outside of the gridiron, Sanders is leaving no stone unturned as it pertains to music and streaming and that means collaborating with various artists. With football in the rearview mirror as of now, Coach Prime’s middle son attended the ComplexCon in Las Vegas last weekend and was able to run elbows with the who’s who of the music and entertainment world.

RELATED: “He’s Not That Good, He’s a Cheap Shot Artist”: Social Media Reacts To Shocking Video Of Shilo Sanders Getting Torched at East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

Sexyy Red Walks Right Past Shilo: He Seeks Music Collaboration

During one of the sessions at the event, Shilo happened to be rapping lyrics to rapper Sexyy Red’s hit song “Pound Town,”

“I’m out of town, thuggin’ with my rounds,” as the femcee walked by hoping she’d join in. The St.Louis-born rapper did no such thing, and in fact she didn’t even acknowledge him at first. Forcing Shilo to ask her this ….

“Hey, Sexxy, you don’t get to just walk past me like you don’t know me,” he joked. “Okay, I’m sorry, how you doing?” Red asked, looking embarrassed. “You were supposed to finish my lyrics,” Shilo said. “Because I was about to drop a tape, and then you were going to like it and be like, ‘Dang, Shilo, let me get on a song.’ But now, I’m like damn.”

While she attempted to quickly rectify the situation by giving Shilo a hug after he caught up to her, the damage was already done. Shilo hunting collaborations with Sexyy Red is wild in itself, but with his football career currently on hold, he’s tapping into another avenue that he’s comfortable in.

PlaqueBoyMax meets ex-NFL safety Shilo Sanders at ComplexCon and asks if he has what it takes to make the NFL 😭 pic.twitter.com/y0NOjlrjqh — PlaqueBoyMaxUpdates (@PlaqueReport) October 26, 2025

Shilo Takes Shot At Browns Starter Dillon Gabriel

With his younger brother Shedeur stuck behind fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in QB hierarchy in Cleveland, the jokester Shilo took advantage of an opportunity to clown the diminutive Gabriel.

While attending the aforementioned ComplexCon, Shilo took time to livestream with PlaqueBoyMax, who wanted to know what it would take for him to make it to the NFL.

“Alright, so I’m NFL size,” Sanders said. “You’re NFL size. You’re good, you can play.”

“NFL size, you could play slot,” he continued, before PlaqueboyMax asked whether he could play quarterback, “Dillon Gabriel is your size. Bryce Young is your size.”

A bit of a subtle jab at Dillon’s generously listed height of 5-foot-11.

RELATED: ‘I Got Some Bad News Today’: Shedeur Sanders Is Scout Team Humble, While Shilo’s $4,669 Fine Sparks His Podcast and Acting Career – NewsBreak

Shilo Loves Vegas So Much He Wants To Join The Raiders

In the aftermath of calling the ComplexCon event a success, an excited Shilo took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say this:

“My experience at ComplexCon makes me want to ask you to reach out to the Raiders and to ask them if they need a safety, come holla at me.”

As bad as the Raiders look weekly, they might wanna give Shilo a workout and see if he can maybe give them a spark.