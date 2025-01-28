“He’s Not That Good, He’s a Cheap Shot Artist”: Social Media Reacts To Shocking Video Of Shilo Sanders Getting Torched at East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

While the talk of the Sanders family has been quarterback Shedeur, who broke records at Colorado and is guaranteed to be one of the first two quarterbacks off the board on NFL Draft Night, his less-heralded brother Shilo Sanders, a cornerback/safety, is also trying to get drafted in the early rounds bafter battling injuries throughout his college career.

Both prospects have been participating in drills and practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game will take place on Jan. 30, 2025, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Video Surfaces Of Shilo Sanders Struggling In Coverage At Shrine Bowl Practice

Problem is, Shilo has been reportedly “struggling” at the bowl practices. Numerous videos have surfaced of Shilo getting beaten on pass plays, which appears to show him late on coverages.

Reports say Sanders has been getting “taken advantage” of in 1v1’s and had been getting picked on by teams. According to reports, many in attendance also believe Sanders “has not raised his stock” with his performance.

As it stands, several NFL scouts have projected Sanders to be a third day selection. It’s also important to mention that Shilo has never been considered a shutdown corner with exceptional speed, as one X user pointed out.

“He’s definitely a safety and not a CB,” a fan said

Shilo is a safety with a reputation as an experienced, tough player who makes explosive hits and can galvanize a defense. The 6-0, 185-pound baller will have to scrap and scrape to remain in the league.

Several mock drafts have him going to Carolina Panthers at pick 229.

pic.twitter.com/9S4mSWoYtC — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 28, 2025

Social Media Fans Respond To Video Of Shilo Sanders Getting Torched At East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

The comments on social media were all over the place, with many fans choosing the “I told you so” or “overrated” route, and others dismissing these practices as unimportant to his draft positioning.

“Stop it!” said a Texas media outlet on X. “We’ve been at practice and y’all are taking the worse plays putting them together and posting em’. Said another fan who wasn’t buying the previous fan’s excuse for Shilo’s poor performance, “We already knew he’s not good.” Another fan on X agreed and even accused Shilo of being a dirty player, saying, “Maybe because he’s not that good, he’s a cheap shot artist.” One netizen coldly used Shilo’s poor East-West Shrine Bowl practice performance as an example of why he stays at the bottom of Deion’s favorite kid list. “That’s why he’s Slime’s least favorite,” the X user reasoned.

Shilo Sanders Is One Of Several Colorado NFL Draft Prospects

Despite all of this recent backlash, Shilo is one of several Colorado players who are looking to be drafted in the first 250 picks.

A proud Deion Sanders posted a photo from one of the practices in the lead-up to the Shrine Bowl featuring son and safety Shilo Sanders, as well as safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, and wide receiver Will Sheppard.

All were dynamic contributors to Colorado’s incredible 9-4 season after going 4-8 in Deion’s debut season at the school.

“I Love everyone of these young men like they’re my own. @CUBuffsFootball,” Coach Prime captioned the post.

pic.twitter.com/9TBXv8TA2U — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 28, 2025

Can Shilo Sanders Make It In NFL Without His Dad Coach Prime?

All of Sanders’ sons will be highly scrutinized as the draft approaches because there’s always these undertones and whispers that they aren’t as good as they looked playing under their father’s leadership in college.

Deion’s involvement their careers is something that Shedeur addressed this week when speaking to reporters.

“I didn’t know your parents, being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem. I think as parents each and every one would want the best for their kids,” Shedeur told media members. “Do You Want Your Child Speaking Against You?”: Shannon Sharpe Says Shedeur Sanders “Shouldn’t Have To” Defend Dad Deion Sanders’ Presence In His NFL Journey

It’s also an element that keeps a chip on his sons’ shoulders and a fire lit underneath them. Shilo will need that as more eyes start to nitpick his game and insist that he’s only in this position because he’s the son of the GOAT at the position.