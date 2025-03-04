“This Is How Pre-Draft Evaluations Can Get Jacked”: Josina Anderson Gets Backlash For Defending Shedeur Sanders’ Perceived Arrogance

The usual draft dribble from analysts, anonymous scouts and team reps that usually surfaces around NFL Combine time and keeps the league’s media mill turning through the draft and into the season, has spilled onto Colorado Buffalo quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders was one of the premier passers in college football this past season, won his share of hardware and, despite an average offensive line, was able to exhibit the raw skills that project him one of the first two quarterbacks taken in April’s NFL draft.

Shedeur has always been the son that is compared to his dad, even though he plays the quarterback position. He has his legendary father’ smile, confidence and competitive makeup on the field. He’s a student of the game, having been tutored by some of the game’s all-time greats, including Tom Brady.

Shedeur Sanders Has Critics Who Think He’s Too “Brash” and “Arrogant”

His performance and his illuminating personality are what also made him one of the top NIL evaluated student-athletes during his historical time at Jackson State and then Colorado.

Like it or not, he carried two programs to heights that they haven’t seen in decades, possibly ever, but that wasn’t enough for some nitpickers.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back. You don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It's history, it's always going to repeat itself."



– Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/VtryD5ArFF — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 28, 2025

The usual suspects have emerged to shake up the draft and throw dirt on Sanders’ personality, implying that the product that his father produced and raised and nurtured has a character flaw that makes his draft stock less.

Josina Anderson Defends Shedeur Sanders’ Character & Personality Against Critics

Here’s what Josina Anderson — a longtime NFL insider and sideline reporter — posted to X concerning what she learned about an NFL quarterbacks coach whose team happens to be holding a draft pick among the top seven, where several analysts predict Sanders to be taken:

“I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off ‘brash’ and ‘arrogant’ in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source,” Anderson said. “I’m purposely not naming the team, as not to directly call the team out,” Anderson continued. “I’m just sharing that this coach’s personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across too many reporters in his press conference with the media at the Combine. Sanders appeared to go out of his way to acknowledge multiple media members, regardless of if they were recognizable or not. He seemed cordial, polite, witty, thoughtful along with being confident (as many athletes are). Alternately, these observations were distinctly different from how another QB prospect came off to some in the media last year in Indy.” According to league sources, said QB coach seems to have issue with “the culture” of athletes who have broad fame and financial success before entering the NFL, and in their* opinions, appears to them to have a problem certain athletes—I’ll leave it at that.”

I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off “brash” and “arrogant” in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source. I’m purposely not naming the team, as… pic.twitter.com/OjCTciEZIa — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2025

Anderson continued: “This is how pre-Draft evaluations can get jacked because of evaluators who don’t seemingly possess the discernment to detect intangible traits that are connected to the will and drive to win without being a stat or delineated in an analytics report. He’s literally Deion Sanders’ son, and despite growing up differently from most, seemed fairly grounded. Hopefully any potential biases towards “the culture” are being checked at the door, as not to unduly impact stock & business. The modern-day college athlete is evolving, as is the scale of business and opportunities surrounding them before entering professional leagues. Adaption sounds necessary, and not just for Sanders.” Is Criticism Of Shedeur Sanders Fair? NFL Fans Reacts

Fans immediately took offense to what they felt was Anderson implying that Sanders’ charisma is not being valued in the same way as would white quarterback’s with the same confidence and demeanor toward his ability and his job.

“I’ve never seen you do this before Josina, I think it kind of hurts your credibility and makes it look like you’re doing this bc of a personal relationship. Using race and color as a motivator to get people behind you,” wrote one fan. “I think it’s kind of crazy to race bait and push narratives about a coach doing his job. The fact is 99 percent of people can look at you and take what you tell them as friendly and they may like you. You can’t impress everybody, and that’s life. It’s normal for every human on this earth, no matter color or class. ”People in your world are probably gonna run with this, but if anything, this shows your personal bias, as an ESPN reporter. Not theirs, that’s literally their job. To judge their character off of conversations they see. It’s the business.”

Anderson replied to the netizen, refusing to admit that her analysis was race based.

“Who said I was using race? That’s your assumption. Don’t assume you know the details you don’t have.

”It seems you were implying it, with things you said. If i misunderstood it, then i misunderstood it.”

“I’m not above being wrong, If I’m wrong. I think many people perceived it that way,” the fan replied.

The coach is also not in favor of getting him. That is what prompted my post, because there are other folks in the building who vehemently disagree with that assessment. The comments (all of which I did not report) were over the top. Even beyond football, Sanders is obviously a… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2025

Another fan came to Anderson’s defense saying, “Bro this as tone deaf as anything I’ve seen on this platform. Not one thing @JosinaAnderson said has anything to do with race. As a matter of fact, you putting the ‘race card’ statement in your post speaks to a level of insecurity you carry within yourself.”

Others flat out agreed with Anderson that there’s a bias against Sanders because his dad, Deion Sanders, is a polarizing figure and because he is a son who rubs some people the wrong way too.

“I’m with Josina on this one. Said QB coach has a bias it seems which has nothing to do with race. Shedeur Sanders is a celebrity whether he likes it or not based off who his father is and his own incredible talent. I don’t know the guy but he seems genuine and down to earth,” said another fan in support of Sanders.

Shedeur Is Going To NY Giants at No. 3 Or Raiders At No. 6

But shouldn’t we be focused on the game? If pedigree is a real thing, then Deion Sanders has lived the life of a perfect athlete, never been in trouble with the law and is the standard for every multi-sport athlete on earth. What he’s accomplished as a college coach is just extra sauce on the burger.

That’s all we should be worried about with Shedeur. Baker Mayfield had a DUI incident where he tried to run from the police while in college and his interaction (grabbing crotch on national TV) with opposing fans yelled “brash” and “lack of leadership.”

Is There A Racial Double Standard With How Shedeur Sanders Is Covered By Media?

Those things were overlooked because he could play and were painted in a light that made his actions excusable. There’s a potential double standard there, that Anderson is referring too. At the same time, this happens to players of all colors, especially around draft time.

The Raiders, with Tom Brady as part owner, won’t let Shedeur slip past No. 6, and if letting him drop that low was a mistake, he will prove it to everyone, same way Lamar Jackson has.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson’s Draft Night Exposes The Character Flaws Of The NFL

Such is the nature of the business. His production on the field will prove everything.