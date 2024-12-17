“Don’t Know If Deion Will Feel Right Kicking Out Another Black Coach” | Ex-NFL Player Gets Blunt About Why Deion Sanders Won’t Be Joining Son Shedeur On Vegas Raiders

With the NFL season winding down and the Deion plus Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter era coming to an end in Colorado with both players expected to be top 5 draft picks in 2025, rumors and analysis about Coach Prime leaving Colorado to follow his Louis Vuitton luggage into the NFL will intensify, especially as we approach Black Monday, where at least five head coaches are expected to be axed.

Deion has been rumored as a potential head coach for a team that would also draft his son Shedeur, such as the Raiders who are 2-12. Although they were high on head coach Antonio Pierce entering the season, he was handicapped with the worst quarterback room in football and his record reflects it, despite his promise as a head coach.



Will Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders end up together in the NFL?

So, if any situation of a Sanders and son hooking up is actually realistic, then the Vegas Raiders would be the most foreseeable destination.

Former NFL player Ovie Mughelli recently joined The Shadow League’s “Locker Room” podcast and says he believes Deion Sanders is unlikely to coach in the NFL without the same control he has at Colorado.

NFL Player Says Deion Sanders Won’t Leave For NFL Without Full Control

“It has to be the right situation, and what Deion needs is what they gave him at Colorado, which is control. He doesn’t have all of the control, but he had a lot of control. … I don’t think he would be able to come in with the same type of control he had at Colorado because they were so bad,” said Mughelli, who played in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams and has a solid personal relationship with Coach Prime.

Mughelli isn’t sure that Deion would be able to step into an NFL hierarchy and immediately have Bill Belichick level of control, which he would probably need to be successful. Jumping into a situation where he has to share control with the analytics team, scouts, the GM, the president and the owner probably isn’t an ideal fit for a head coach with Deion’s “bet on himself” style.

“He might do it, “ Mughelli added. “But again, it depends on how much control he has. Don’t set me up for failure where I can’t buy the groceries but I gotta’ cook the meal. I can’t pick the players yet you’re gonna stick me in a lose-lose situation.

”A lot of coaches have been put in that situation where they can’t win games when the defense is this bad or they are lacking talent and have no offensive line.”

Deion Sanders Told Keyshawn Johnson He Isn’t Letting His Son Get Drafted By Team With Janky Offensive Culture

As much as Deion might want to get back to the NFL and coach his son, he has already said he would be reluctant to do it or even allow his son to be drafted by a team that didn’t have the offensive culture in place to help Shedeur thrive right away.

Said Mughelli: “We have already seen what Shedeur can do, which is more than most with no offensive line. But if the O-line ain’t there, why you gonna draft my son and put me as a coach and wonder why I’m not winning games?”

Back In November, NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson suggested that Coach Prime already has a pecking order of teams and asked him about his intentions and methods of ensuring that both Travis Hunter and Shedeur are in ideal situations.

“Will you step in and do some of that if it’s the wrong organization and say he ain’t going here?” Johnson asked Deion.

Sanders has boldly stated he could go that route with Shedeur if a franchise that doesn’t have the boxes checked tried to draft him.

“Somebody who can handle the QB that he is, somebody who can handle understanding what he’s capable of,” Sanders replied. “Someone that’s had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization who understands what they’re doing. Not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves where you don’t have the support and the infrastructure of the team.”

Ovie Mughelli Says Deion Sanders May Not Want To Bump Another Black Coach From His Coveted Head Coach Position

As far as Deion accepting a job with the Raiders, Mughelli says there are other complications beyond control that could make such a leap improbable.

“Raiders are an interesting situation because I don’t know if Deion will feel right kicking out another Black coach,” Mughelli added. “I played against Antonio Pierce; everyone was excited for him and the players (wanted him) … he’s a hell of a linebacker.” “I don’t know how Deion feels about kicking him out of his position,” he added, “but if he’s going to get fired anyway, which they might do if Deion is willing to come on down …” Former NFL player Ovie Mughelli tells The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast that Deion Sanders would be hesitant to take the Raiders head coach job and push another Black coach in Antonio Pierce out. (Photo: Getty Images)

The college football season is coming to an end but Deion Sanders and Co. will still be in the headlines throughout the spring and once Travis Hunter and Shedeur are officially gone for good, the narratives about Deion leaving Colorado will increase two-fold.

“So with his love for his kids, Mughelli said, “he will do anything for them. … So if the right opportunity comes for him to win in the NFL and not just do one and done. … In Colorado you can build a dynasty, but it’s different when your babies aren’t there.”

Stay tuned.