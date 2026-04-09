‘He Has Other Things’: Emmitt Smith Says Shedeur Sanders Has Championship Intangibles Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson Don’t Have

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith played with a true gamer and Hall of Fame in Troy Aikman, who didn’t have the flashiest statistics but was undoubtedly one of the greatest to do it at his position and led his team to three Super Bowl wins in the 90s.

So the NFL’s all-time leading rusher knows about championship quarterback play. Despite all of the rumblings that continue about Shedeur Sanders and whether or not he can lead the Cleveland Browns’ franchise.

In fact, Smith says that Shedeur has something that Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen — considered among the top 3 quarterbacks at the position — don’t have.

🔥 Shedeur. Will Become a Better QB Than Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson 💛



"Shedeur will become a very very good QB because he is more cerebral. He has other things. That in itself separates him from some of those" https://t.co/SlnTCbEIK9 pic.twitter.com/g7rmeL5q9Q — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) April 9, 2026

“Josh Allen is a very good quarterback. So is Lamar Jackson,” Smith continued. “Shedeur will become a very, very good QB because he is more cerebral. He doesn’t have some of the athletic talent that Josh may have in terms of legs…those kinds of things that Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen may have but he has other things that he relies on. He has other things. That in itself separates him from some of those” “We say Patrick Mahomes can’t really scramble but he finds a way to scramble. Shedeur finds a way to scramble. But his arm talent and his accuracy may be different. It’s not being biased. It’s that I’ve seen the kid develop since he was a baby,” Smith added.

Emmitt Smith Says Shedeur Sanders More Cerebral than Josh Allen & Lamar Jackson

Smith says Shedeur has improved each season and met the challenge.

“Watching what he did through high school. Watching what he was able to do at Jackson State. Watching what he was able to do at Colorado. When I look when I look at the game, I don’t look at the game like most people look at the game. I look at the decision-making of your quarterback. You want your franchise player to be that guy. How is he finding the man-to-man matchup? Then let’s go to the skill set. Is he accurate with his passes is there is there enough velocity on the ball to get it here? And how is he dictating to the defense or is the defense dictating to him,” Smith concluded.

Smith has known Shedeur his entire life, so he is qualified to speak of the progression he has seen as well as the intangibles that make Shedeur special. Smith credits Allen and Jackson with having superior athleticism, while acknowledging that to be a complete quarterback and succeed in a championship situation, you also have to be extremely intelligent and able to manipulate the game on a mental level.

We have seen both Allen and Jackson fail to meet those challenges more than once, despite individual brilliance and superior talent that shines bright when functioning on all cylinders.

Smith believes Shedeur is different and will prove this as he gets more opportunities and proper preparation and a commitment from the franchise.

All most fans heard were Shedeur, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in the same sentence and started buzzing back at Emmitt.

“Smith: great player and good man. His view on QBs…very questionable,” one fan said “I fw Shedeur but stop it bro let the bro live don’t compare him to a MVP and 2 time MVP just setting him up for failure,” a third fan warned. “Lol you can’t be serious,” one netizen said.

Emmitt Smith won three Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys and believes Shedeur Sanders has the championship intangibles that Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson don’t have. (Photo: David Rosenblum/Icon via Getty Images)

Those who actually listened to Smith with their ears and not their hearts, concluded that Shedeur had the potential to be a better pocket passer than those guys, which is what wins Super Bowls.

“Yes he has what it takes he’s Shedeur not all theses other QB’S,” one fan said. “The QB position in the NFL is played from the pocket. Tom Brady was the worst athlete ever at the position but he got it done when it mattered. Jackson and Allen fail in the playoffs because they can’t get it done from the pocket when needed. I agree Shedeur will surpass them!!” one commenter declared. “People don’t realize…. The most athletic QB don’t win like that. You have to win it from the pocket with the ability to use athleticism when needed. Not the other way around,” a fan agreed. “Maybe he is. Tom Brady was one of the slowest QBs ever. He was drafted in the 6th round. You never know what a fully developed QB can become. Time will tell,” another user commented.

There sure isn’t much wriggle room when it comes to Shedeur Sanders’ fate in the eyes of the sports world. Depending on who you ask you get two completely different answers.