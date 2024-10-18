‘I See Guys Lazy’: Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Roasts Cee Dee Lamb, Says Dallas Wide Receivers Lack Of Effort Makes $60M QB Dak Prescott Look Bad

The Dallas Cowboys are seemingly at a crossroads in their season. Despite being 3-3 and just one game out of first place in the NFC East, the sky is falling down in Texas. Three blowout home losses, including Sunday’s 47-9 debacle at the hands of the Super Bowl-contending Detroit Lions, have made things down in Big D that much more tense.



Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys Searching For Answers Under Pressure

Earlier this week owner Jerry Jones, who’s at the core of the overall team ineptitude, threatened to fire radio hosts during his weekly radio spot.



A very perturbed Jones wasn’t his usual confident self when discussing Sunday’s ugly loss, which in many was a microcosm of how things have been for the team, which is now 0-3 at home this season.



Dak Prescott Getting Blame For Cowboys Slow Start: Troy Aikman Blames His Receivers

Of course quarterback Dak Prescott is sharing in the blame, as he should with his NFL-record $60 million per season contract.

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman says Dak Prescott shouldn’t get all the blame for team’s 3-3 start. Aikman says Cee Dee Lamb and other receivers need to show more technique and effort. (Photo: Screenshot YouTube/Getty Images)

But, according to Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, Prescott is not alone in the debacle.

During a guest appearance on “1310 The Ticket” in Dallas, Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Cowboys, called the team’s wideouts “lazy.”

“I think the routes are terrible,” Aikman said. “I think they run terrible routes, and I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think Cee Dee [Lamb] has got to improve his route-running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see.”

“I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage,” he continued. “Usually, if they do it’s because they’re anticipating they’re going to get the football on that play, but if they’re not, they don’t. And it all ties together. I’m not impressed with that part of it.”

Aikman also took a shot at the continuity or lack thereof between Prescott and Lamb. He attributes the issue to Lamb distancing himself from the team all offseason as he sought a new deal, which he eventually landed just days prior to the season opener. But, all that time that was lost could’ve been used to work on timing and cohesion.

Troy Aikman calls Cowboys wide receivers “lazy” in criticism of their route running. https://t.co/HgdVHHY494 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 17, 2024

Aikman Questions Effort Of Players Around Dak Prescott

The former No. 1 pick also called questioned the desire of the wideouts, and he quickly mentioned other teams around the league and how their pass catchers do all the little things required.

“I just finished watching the Baltimore Ravens because I have the Ravens this week. You put on film of theirs and watch their receivers run routes, and they come off the football,” Aikman added. “So does San Francisco’s receivers and Green Bay’s and others. But it’s hard to play the quarterback if you’re not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they’re going to be. And I’m not speaking for Dak. Dak may say, ‘Hey, I think their routes are amazing.’ But as a former quarterback watching it, it’s got to get a lot better.”

Aikman speaks from experience, having played on a team that featured the great Michael Irvin at wide receiver. Known for his physicality and technically sound route-running, it has to be hard for Aikman to watch this weekly. As for Lamb, he’s been shown on numerous occasions sulking and complaining after failed possessions offensively. While Irvin was emotional, he was never to let his emotions dictate how hard he played and ran his routes.