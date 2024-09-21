“5-Foot-9…With An 8.5 Inch” What?: Jamie Foxx Shuts Down His Live Video When Jerry Jones Goes Full ‘Diddy’ Discussing Size Of Dallas Cowboys Player’s Genitals

During a recent live video where comedian Jamie Foxx was at a Dallas Cowboys practice, owner Jerry Jones could be heard saying some things that only further support rumors that he’s losing a few marbles in his old age.

We would never wish any harm to Jones and hopes he lives as long as he can, but in this instance it wouldn’t be egregious to hope that he was losing his mind when he made the statement.

He’s the same exact age as Joe Biden who basically admitted that he was unfit to campaign for a job as time consuming, challenging and exhausting as president of the United States.

The Jerry Jones empire is worth 15.07B and he’s one of the richest self-made moguls in America. He’s 81 years old and has been saying and doing some outlandish things for years now.

It’s getting harder and harder to take him seriously.

That’s no knock on Jerry, who is an icon and considered one of the shrewd business minds of our time. His football-specific administrative prowess leaves something to be desired as the Dallas Cowboys haven’t been to the Super Bowl in nearly 30 years. While Jerry had become somewhat of a cult hero, his Dallas Cowboys brand continues to explode in worth even as his meddling in football affairs has only hurt the team.

At this point in his career Jones says and does what he wants, but it’s getting a bit out of hand.

Jones was reading off the measurements of players to Jaime Foxx when he began speaking about penis sizes.

While relaying the physical specifications of a particular player, Jones said the player had an “8.5 inch” sexual organ.

Foxx was clearly in shock, but immediately shut the videocast down. That was a wild, borderline racist statement by Jones, which speaks to every stereotype and racial trope.

Add This To Jones’ Love Of Glory Hole

This also isn’t the first time JJ has let his tongue flow free of any filter or hesitation. He could care less that Foxx was filming…or maybe he just forgot.

In a 2023 appearance on “105.3 The Fan” in Dallas, the Cowboys owner and general manager was asked if he had anything to say to the team’s fans.

“The rough times that you have with sports, everybody has it, you can’t really play unless you have some hard times,” he said. “It is the absolute glory hole to have that elusive win to be the champion.”

Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan at The Texas Rangers parade:

Now, we all know what comes to mind when the term “glory hole” is referenced, but that kind of uninhibited, frat boy, country club banter is part of what makes Jones a transcendent icon owner and businessman.

He definitely pays the cost to be the boss. This will go viral and only enhance his brand as a great-grandfather and historic figure in America’s history of business and entertainment.

Even at 81, he’s still attending team events, scouting players, handling rough contract negotiations with star athletes and speaking freely, going back to the days when he was a “curious” observer as an Arkansas student, gathering with other white students as the spectacle and tensions of integration at Central High in Little Rock brought out the worst in American youth.

Jones Had A Front Row Seat To Desegregation In Arkansas In 1957

Jones was spotted in a photo standing among the observers and antagonists.

“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing what was involved,” Jones said to The Washington Post about his involvement in that transformational moment in American history. “It was more a curious thing.”

Jerry Jones is indeed the JR Ewing (reference for the ’70s and ’80s babies) of today and the embodiment of what it means to walk to the beat of your own drum.

Jaime Foxx, who's a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, probably was in heaven up until that point.