Stephen A. Smith Says He’s “Very Concerned” and Sees Same “Slippage” In Dallas Owner Jerry Jones That Forced Joe Biden Out of Presidential Race

The Dallas Cowboys franchise is in turmoil, and nobody seems to have the answers. Not even Jerry Jones, the omnipotent owner of a team that is probably in need of a rebuild but still lives with the delusion that they can be championship caliber at the snap of a finger.

After passing the blame around to players and head coaches, the public sentiment is that it’s finally time to place the blame on the one consistent element for the past 30 years; 82-year-old owner Jerry Jones.

Stephen A. Smith Insinuates He’s Concerned With Jerry Jones’ Mental Health: Compares Cowboys Owner To Joe Biden

Stephen A. Smith isn’t ready to blame Jerry for any ineptitude because he thinks there’s more going on than we are willing to acknowledge.

“When he’s in front of the reporter where he says one thing after another after another. I find myself thinking of Joe Biden before he backed out of running for reelection,” said Smith on Tuesday’s “First Take.”

“Jerry is one month older than President Joe Biden, for crying out loud,” Smith continued. “I remember when I was on the airwaves 10 months ago and said Biden can’t be the nominee. So, I look at Jerry and I ask myself where the hell is Stephen Jones. Where the hell are his family members?”

“I know he’s the owner and president and GM and I get all of that, but somebody in your circle has to be able to stop you from adding fuel to the fire,” Smith implored. “Because it is so bad right now, they literally took the fun out of it. It’s not a laughing matter. It is a state of … to the point where it’s almost an exercise in futility to keep laughing at them.”

Jerry Jones Fabricates Numbers, Stuck In 90s

With their 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans on “Monday Night Football” in Week 11, the Cowboys have lost five straight games to fall to 3-7. They’ve also lost six straight games at home, dating back to last year’s wild-card round defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Despite the disastrous whirlwind, Jones remains positive and reveling in the glory days of yesteryear, but to some he seems oblivious.

According to ESPN, Jones said Tuesday in his weekly appearance on “Shan & RJ”:

“I’m disappointed that we are bringing the team we are on to the field, and we got to approve on that. The Super Bowl years that I was involved in… since those years we have been the sixth winningest team in the NFL. We haven’t been to an NFC Championship Game. We haven’t been to the Super Bowl, but we been around the rim. Sometimes it has worked, and sometimes it didn’t work as well as we hoped it would.”

SAS dropped his head after hearing that with a look of bewilderment. It got worse when Molly called Jones’ comment “fake news” and pulled the receipts, proving that Dallas has been 11th in winning percentage in the past 29 years, which “First Take” co-host Jeff Saturday says also proves that in Dallas, “It’s just OK to be OK,” now.

Stephen A. Doubles Up On Jerry Jones and Joe Biden Comparison

“I’m very concerned,” Smith added, doubling down on his suggestion that Jones has lost his marbles. “There is slippage. I’m telling you right now when it comes to Jerry. This Is slippage, something ain’t right.”

Don’t take Stephen A Smith’s Joe Biden comparison lightly. He didn’t elaborate on it, but we know what he meant by comparing Jerry Jones’ age and Biden’s and referencing back to when Smith suggested Biden should drop out of the race for health reasons. His mental capacity to hold the presidency was put into question, forcing Kamala Harris into the race.

Age discrimination is also a real thing in this country, although it’s a slippery slope, as you saw in Biden’s case, but Smith is questioning Jones’ mental capacity. Jones says plenty of bizarre things in press conferences and continues to be defensive and indignant despite his team sinking into the abyss.

“If you do what you’ve always done. You get what you’ve always gotten,” Shannon Sharpe added, when discussing the Cowboys’ problems.

The team is in shambles. Dak Prescott is sidelined. All of the players are disgruntled. The head coach reportedly gets no respect, and the owner still believes he has the magic touch and has to run the entire show.

Problem is, he sounds like he’s just rambling. “These quotes are out there. In some place I don’t know,” Smith said referencing Jones’ recent press conferences. “I have no idea what Jerry is talking about,” Sharpe added…He has no idea what impacts a locker room,” Sharpe said. Jeff Saturday said: “This thing is off the rails. It’s not an anomaly anymore.”

In the past, analysts, including Smith have tip-toed around blasting Jones directly for the Cowboys’ annual disappointing season. Somewhere along the line, just being good became acceptable to Jones, as his empire rose.

Jerry’s still living in the past. In the ’90s, the glory days. Like Molly Qerim said, “He’s winning based on brand, rather than championships.”

Somebody needs to take the mic from Jerry Jones at the very least. Even if you can’t get him off the stage.