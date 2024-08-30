‘I Stopped Listening…It Doesn’t Really Hold Weight With Me’ | Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Wants Old Man Jerry Jones To Shut Up and Cut The Check

As the NFL regular season approaches there are plenty of storylines that will likely be the topic of conversation daily. In the thick of that daily chatter will be the future of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott in Big D beyond this season.

The three-time Pro Bowler is hoping to get a deal done prior to the team’s Sept. 8 season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

As of now, team owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to be in a rush to extend Prescott, which is sort of what he did with star wideout Cee Dee Lamb prior to signing him to a four-year, $136 million extension with $100 million guaranteed this week.

Lamb also received a $38 million signing bonus, a record for wide receivers. While that’s a lot of paper, it’s nothing like the deal Prescott would likely receive, a five-year, $300 million extension that would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Jones Doesn’t Seem Ready To Make History With Prescott

With Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy both entering the final years of their respective deals, it looks like Jones is going to wait and see how things play out before committing to either long term.

One would think that approach has seemingly rubbed Prescott the wrong way, especially when you consider Jones loves to talk big in front of the cameras. The always even-keeled Prescott had this to say during his media session on Thursday.

“I stopped, honestly, listening to things Jerry Jones says to the media a long time ago. It doesn’t really hold weight with me.”

This was in response to Jones’ comments on Wednesday about contract situations being a part of the business and he’s standing by his decision to wait and see.

“I quit a long time ago being bent out of shape about having anybody under contract or not. There are all kinds of things other than a contract that could change the outcome of him being under contract: injury, level of play. So you can’t just pick that and say should give you a better feeling about our team or me a better feeling. The whole thing has a lot of moving parts. Now, I can live with that … because we play a game that it can change on the next play.”

Has Prescott Earned The Lucrative Extension?

A lot of what Jones is saying definitely has merit, and Prescott’s postseason record doesn’t really help him. His 2-5 playoff record hasn’t earned him a $300 million extension. He’s been much better in the regular season boasting a respectable 73-41 record, including an 80 percent winning percentage against the NFC East at 32-8.

Fresh off his first All-Pro selection (second team), Prescott is looking to cash in, but Jerry is playing hardball.

When he signed Prescott to his current four-year, $160 million extension in 2021, Jones told anyone that would listen that he overpaid for the former Mississippi State legend.

This doesn’t look like it’s going to get sorted out anytime soon, so with that being said the best thing Dak can do is go out and have a great year. If he does that, Dallas probably has no problem paying him.