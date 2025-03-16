The Dallas Cowboys are looking to rebounds from a lost 2024-25 season which saw them finish 7-10 in the NFC East and miss the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. As always, there are plenty of storylines in Big D. There’s the $60 million quarterback Dak Prescott, who has just two playoff wins in his nine seasons. There’s also the contract status of superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.

While that’s normal everyday life with the Cowboys during the season and in the offseason, there’s also some drama that seems to follow this team. The latest stems from the Parsons and now former Cowboys teammate DeMarcus “Tank” Lawrence, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks at the beginning of free agency.



Lawrence, who spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Dallas, made some negative comments about the team that the ire of Parsons. The back-and-forth between the two stars also caught the attention of Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson who isn’t pleased with it.

Pearson Says Stay Off Social Media

During a recent appearance on TMZ Sports, an irritated Pearson went straight to the root of the problem with his comments.

“Too much social media!”

He also likened the disagreement to a “locker room issue” that should’ve never made it to social media.

“Take care of your business on the field, and the other guys will follow suit,” said Pearson.

Pearson, who finally got his Hall of Fame call in 2021, played for the Cowboys under legendary coach Tom Landry. The man many knew as “Ice Water” for his stoic demeanor and trademark fedora would’ve outlawed social media if it had been a thing in his era.

Parsons took issue with Lawrence saying that while Dallas is home, he’s happy to be in Seattle because he felt he was never gonna win a Super Bowl there. That comment brought a reaction from Parsons where the former two-time All-Pro insinuated Lawrence was upset because the team chose to not re-sign him in free agency.

DEMARCUS LAWRENCE, A BENCH PLAYER TALKING SMACK TO A TOP-5 PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE, MICAH PARSONS IS WILD.



Their stats compared over the last four seasons:



Lawrence…

16 sacks

150 tackles



Parsons…

52.5 sacks

256 tackles



THIS IS WILD… pic.twitter.com/omZBudEXDR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 14, 2025

Pearson Is The Orignal No.88

The No. 88 is arguably the most famous jersey number in Cowboys history, with the aforementioned Pearson, fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and current star Cee Dee Lamb wearing it. But, Pearson, the 1973 undrafted speedster out of Tulsa, is the guy who made the No. 88 a thing in Dallas.

Pearson finished his career with 489 receptions for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement he held the franchise’s all-time records for receptions and yards.