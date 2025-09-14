“He’s Never Gonna Get It Done When It Matters The Most” | Draymond Green Still Thinks Bills QB Josh Allen Is All Hype

The Buffalo Bills are set to face the New York Jets on the road on Sunday, and then host the Miami Dolphins in a “Thursday Night Football” tilt. The two AFC East battles come on the heels of the team’s most stunning comeback win, a 41-40 walk-off win over the Ravens after trailing 40-24 with just over four minutes remaining in the game.



The franchise hasn’t witnessed a comeback of that variety since its 1992 AFC wildcard win over the Houston Oilers when backup quarterback Frank Reich led the greatest comeback in playoff history (trailed 35-3 and won 41-38). Despite the huge win led by reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, who passed for 394 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, Golden State Warriors legend and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green isn’t sold on Allen getting it done in the playoffs.

Draymond Is Selling On Allen

Speaking on the latest episode of NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s podcast, the very outspoken Green had plenty to say about Allen and his play beyond the regular season.

“Josh Allen is not the guy!” 😳😳



Draymond Green still doesn’t believe in the MVP.



I couldn’t believe it. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S0oi82GDN6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2025

“Josh Allen is a damn good quarterback. But just because he’s a damn good quarterback, don’t make you the guy.

“He’s never gonna get it done when it matters the most. I don’t care how Herculean of a comeback effort you have at home in Week 1, he’s never gonna be the guy that’s gonna come out and win a championship and be the guy when it matters the most. He’s not the guy!”

Green went even further saying this:

“Jalen Hurts is the guy. (Patrick Mahomes) is the guy,” Green added. “Josh Allen isn’t the guy. When it matters the most, he’s not going to Herculean you in a playoff game to win a Super Bowl title. He’s not going to do that.”

“By the way they can go at me all they want,” Green concluded. “Until they win a Super Bowl, I’m right.”

In essence, Green is saying any star quarterback or reigning MVP who hasn’t won the Super Bowl ain’t the guy. That would include the guy Allen beat in last week’s comeback (Lamar Jackson) and others around the league.

Draymond Green had some very curious words regarding Josh Allen. 🤒 pic.twitter.com/YFWhYVCmGc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 19, 2025

Josh Allen Can’t Get Past Mahomes

While Allen has continually put up gaudy regular season numbers, he and the Bills have had no postseason success as it pertains to the aforementioned Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, Allen and the Bills are an ugly 0-4 versus them in the postseason including last season’s last second loss in the AFC Championship.

If we’re being fair neither Allen or Jackson has fared well against Mahomes in the postseason, going a combined 0-5, and if you add Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow it’s an ugly 1-6.

Is This The Year Buffalo Reaches Super Sunday?

Just like anyone else Draymond can give his opinion, but he must also remember he’s been carried by Steph Curry in his four title runs with the Warriors. Allen and the other quarterbacks are the franchise guys and that comes with a different type of pressure, one he knows noting about as a sidekick.

Many analysts and talking heads believe this is the Bills’ best chance to secure that elusive Super Bowl win, which would be the franchise’s first trip to the final game in 31 seasons. In order to do so the aforementioned Allen will have to prove he’s the guy to lead them there, and unlike Draymond, most believe he’s gonna eventually do so.