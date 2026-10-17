“She Alone Is Worth The Price Of The Ticket” | WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes Says Love Or Hate Her, Angel Reese Is The Star Of Stars In This WNBA Finals 

During a recent appearance on the “Draymond Green Show,” WNBA legend and four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes had plenty to say about the upcoming WNBA Finals. With so many storylines leading up to Saturday’s Game 1 between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream out in the Bay Area, Swoopes didn’t hesitate to give her opinion on the upcoming battle.

Swoopes and Draymond Green emphasized that Angel Reese is a primary driver of viewership for the series, noting a polarized dynamic.



Sheryl Swoopes emphasized that Angel Reese is a primary driver of viewership for the WNBA Finals series against the Golden State Valkyries and the star of stars. (Getty Images)

The “Love-Her” Crowd

The love-her group encompasses a large group of fans tuning in specifically to support Reese and watch her succeed. That includes many from her high school (St. Frances) and college (LSU) days, where she won titles.

The “Hate-Watch” Crowd

An even larger contingent of critics and detractors watches strictly in hopes of seeing her fail. That the polarizing public narrative surrounding Reese stems from a mix of high-profile rivalries, polarizing on-court play styles, and massive visibility as she plays in her first WNBA Finals in her third WNBA season.

Swoopes: No Matter How Folks Feel They’re Gonna Watch, And Reese Is Worth It

“You should tune into the finals because of Angel Reese,” Swoopes said. “She alone is worth the price of the ticket. … Angel is gonna have people watching this because there’s a large consortium of people who wants to see her succeed, there’s an even larger group of people who wants to see her fail, and they’re gonna watch to see her fail.”

“All the (expletive) that Angel Reese has taken since she got into this league, and for her to be playing in the Finals, tune in and watch,” Swoopes continued. “She alone is worth the price of the ticket.”

Green Piggybacks Swoopes

When Green chimed in he shared those same sentiments about the reigning WNBA DPOY.

“Angel is gonna have people watching this because there’s a large consortium of people who wants to see her succeed, there’s an even larger group of people who wants to see her fail, and they’re gonna watch to see her fail,” he said.

Green and Reese have long drawn comparisons for their playing styles. While it started on social media and pop culture circles, it’s also been driven by similar playing traits, high-intensity attitudes, and polarizing reputations.

Fans Chime In

Even in the comments on social media one can sense the hate and vitriol being spewed at Reese.

“Nobody gets excited about ‘Prayups’ and ‘Mebounds,’ a fan said.

“Who cares what either of those two think?” another fan said.

“She’s literal dogsh-t at basketball!” a troll commented.

“So Atlanta has only one player?” One observer asked.

“It’s like a Mayweather fight…they watched hoping he’d lose,” another fan quipped.

“To watch her miss layups no thank you,” someone else spewed.