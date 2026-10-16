‘They Just Nitpicking’ | Artist Freako Rico’s Caricature of Angel Reese Catches Backlash as Fans Debate Whether It’s Really Portraying Negative Racial Stereotypes 

A WNBA Finals t-shirt created by Atlanta-based artist Freako Rico sparked a viral debate over caricature art and racial stereotypes. Featuring a heavily exaggerated rendering of Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese, the design drew sharp criticism from observers who accused the artwork of perpetuating racial stereotypes and anti-Black imagery.

While critics condemned the depiction as offensive, supporters defended the illustration as a non-malicious example of the artist’s raw, underground comic style.

A WNBA Finals t-shirt created by Atlanta-based artist Freako Rico featuring Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese, sparked a viral debate over caricature art and racial stereotypes. (Screenshot Instagram/Getty Images)

Freako Rico Responds

Addressing the growing online backlash, Freako Rico posted a public defense of his controversial t-shirt. He stood firmly behind the design, explaining that extreme, satirical exaggeration defines his entire body of work without any underlying malice. However, critics remained unconvinced, pointing to other examples in his portfolio where his exaggerated depictions of women crossed into offensive territory.

In a broader context, the t-shirt controversy followed a more recent viral trend, when fan-made caricatures of Reese circulated widely online. One viral charcoal drawing drew playful social media reactions from both Reese and NBA star Kevin Durant.

Fans Chime In

As news of the backlash spread, fans quickly took to social media to share their mixed reactions to the caricature.

“This is extremely mild compared to FRKO’s other work … they just nitpicking,” a fan said.

“If they’re offended by this one I hope they don’t go through the archives,” another fan said.

“It’s caricature art… that’s how it’s done, prudely and exaggerated,” a fan replied.

“Freako Rico gave me Seagram’s gin on Edgewood Avenue in 2009. Y’all leave him alone. He’s a real one,” another fan mentioned.

“I guess everyone is new here to the Atlanta legend long live FRKO,” a fan joked.

“He’s a really a great person. Art is subjective too. Dope work Freako Rico,” another fan said.

Reese Is No Stranger to Negative Racial Stereotypes

Reese’s rise to stardom — beginning with LSU’s 2023 national championship run — placed her at the center of a national conversation on race and media representation. Analysts and researchers note that the severe public backlash targeting her expressive on-court style consistently reflects racial bias, double standards in sportsmanship, and the “Angry Black Woman” stereotype.

Reese Prepping for First WNBA Finals

Amid the controversy, Reese, the 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, is preparing for her first career WNBA Finals appearance as the Atlanta Dream face the Golden State Valkyries in a best-of-seven series.

After being traded from the Chicago Sky to the Dream, Reese helped lead the franchise to its first WNBA Finals appearance since 2013, as the team swept the New York Liberty in the semifinals.

Through five playoff games, Reese is averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.