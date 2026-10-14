‘Put Quite a Bit of Pressure on the Commissioners of the NBA and the WNBA’: Valkyries Owner Joe Lacob Says He’s the Reason WNBA Finals Games Moved to State Farm Arena in Atlanta

With the WNBA Finals set to begin Saturday at Chase Center in the Bay Area, Golden State Valkyries owner Joe Lacob was making preparations for the series between the second-year expansion team and the Atlanta Dream. The matchup is an unexpected one that few saw coming.



With the announcement that the Dream would likely have to play WNBA Finals games at 3,500-seat Gateway Center Arena, Valkyries owner Joe Lacob stepped in and helped change that. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

When it was announced that the Dream would likely have to play their home games at the 3,500-seat Gateway Center Arena, Lacob stepped in to help change the plan. He said he put pressure on NBA and WNBA leadership to move Atlanta’s WNBA Finals home games to State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks and the Dream’s planned home beginning next season.

Lacob Says His Influence Helped Change of Scenery

“I put quite a bit of pressure on the commissioner of the NBA and the WNBA,” Lacob told The Associated Press’ Janie McCauley. “I felt, look, it’s not really about us, it’s about the league. The look would not be too good to have Ballhalla and 18,000 fans here and 3,500 over there.”

“I think it’s important for the league to play these games in the Finals, a great championship between two very good teams, in front of the same kind of crowd in both places,” Lacob said per McCauley.

Fans Chime In

Lacob’s comments following the venue change quickly gained traction on social media, where fans had plenty to say.

“Joe is the Jerry Jones of the NBA and WNBA he has power,” a fan said.

“He should be our new commish,” another fan said.

“Thank YOU JOE . AGAIN REPPING THE Women,” a fan commented.

“This could very well be true, but Joe loves to take credit,” another fan mentioned.

“This was a failure of the front office of the Dream. They should have planned ahead for this possibility,” another fan quipped.

“Valkyries seems to be a great organization from top to bottom,” a fan spewed.

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Championship Timeline for Both

The 2026 WNBA Finals pits the Valkyries against the Dream as both franchises pursue their first league title. Golden State reached the championship round three years ahead of owner Lacob’s initial five-year mandate.

For Atlanta, the series marks the franchise’s fourth Finals appearance and its first since 2013, when the team made its third trip in four years.