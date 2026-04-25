‘Maybe There’s Some People Who Are Tired Of His Voice’: With Steve Kerr’s Future In Limbo, Warriors Brass Reportedly Is Over His Political Activism 

The Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. Minus their 2022 championship run, the fourth in the Steve Kerr era as head coach, there hasn’t been much winning out in the Bay Area since their five consecutive NBA Finals trips from 2015-2019.

Golden State Dynasty Is Over

In the aftermath of their play-in loss to the Phoenix Suns uncertainty surrounds the franchise more than ever. That uncertainty starts with the aforementioned Kerr, whose contract is set to expire at season’s end and the growing belief is he’s coached his final game as the Dubs sideline stalker. Per reports, Kerr’s likely departure isn’t all about basketball though: His strong political stance and activism is also being rumored as a reason why the relationship has run its course.

Draymond Green kept it real about the moment he and Steph Curry shared with Steve Kerr in the Warriors' season-ending loss 🙌



(via @DraymondShow) pic.twitter.com/1ds7TMSPIm — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 20, 2026

Has Steve Kerr Worn Out His Welcome?

Despite Kerr’s unparalleled success as the Warriors head coach, he reportedly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. With his future in limbo, reports are the nine-time NBA champion (4 as a coach and 5 as a player) has rubbed Warriors brass the wrong way with his political beliefs and commentary.

Kerr has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump openly supported the Black Lives Matter movement and has been a staunch advocate for gun control ,which is deeply personal to the head coach, given his family history. Kerr’s dad was killed by gun violence when he was just 19 years old, and he’s let it be known on numerous occasions that he’s all for more gun laws that limit the use of weapons.

RELATED: Steve Kerr Calls Donald Trump Immigration Ban ‘Horrible Idea’

Marcus Spears Doesn’t Drop Names Of People Within Organization Tiring Of Kerr

During a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game, ESPN’s Marc Spears tried to play coy when mentioning who is the one that’s grown tired of Kerr’s outspoken approach to his political views and beliefs. But Dan Dibley added this:

“Right. Like maybe somebody who, I don’t know, signs his checks, if they still do that, or is in charge of his direct deposit.”

That brings owner Joe Lacob into the picture.

Steve Kerr could be out of the Warriors’ head coaching position because of his political stances, per @MarcJSpears. 😳



“He speaks out on social justice issues, he speaks out on racism issues, he speaks out on gun violence and I’ve heard a little bit that maybe he's being stifled… pic.twitter.com/V3RZrdKWNZ — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) April 22, 2026

“I have heard that maybe, maybe there’s some people that are tired of his voice,” Spears responded. “If that is true, then maybe that’s something that could add to Steve’s fatigue as well, because he’s a great man. He’s not just a great white man, he’s a great man, he’s a great human, and he cares about other people. So I don’t think he would compromise that. “So if that is true, that people want him to be a little bit more quiet, I’m sure that might not sit too well with him,” Spears added.

Joe Lacob Ready To Move On?

Lacob, the longtime Warriors owner, has long been a supporter of his head coach and how things have been done, but with the team’s struggles for the better part of the past six or seven seasons things are coming to a head.

Based on April 2026 reports, Lacob is not actively looking to fire Steve Kerr, but the organization is preparing for the possibility of his departure due to a potential mutual parting of ways.

While Lacob deeply respects Kerr’s four championships, tension exists over the team’s direction, with reports suggesting Kerr might not return and that the team has identified potential replacements, such as Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden, who has a strong relationship with Lacob and the Warriors brass from his time at San Francisco University.

Difference In Philosophies

Politics aside, although they reportedly have put a strain on Kerr’s relationship with team brass, there are also some other factors. The first being a competing philosophies, with reports suggesting a divide between Lacob wanting to focus on younger players and a faster rebuild, while Kerr has prioritized competing now, leading to strained internal dynamics.

Kerr doesn’t have the greatest track record with young player development (James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga come to mind). Kerr has long opted for veterans to see the floor the most in a win-now approach to fully capitalize on the final years of superstar Steph Curry.

Curry’s desire to have Kerr remain as coach definitely will play a role in how this saga eventually plays out.