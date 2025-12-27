‘He’s 35 Not 25’: Kenyon Martin Calls Out Childish Draymond Green Following Warriors Star Leaving Court After Disagreement With Head Coach Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day (126-116) to put the team over .500 (16-15). It was also the first three-game winning streak the club has had this season. The Warriors were led by the usual suspects of Steph Curry (23 points) and Jimmy Butler who nearly messed around and got a triple-double (14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists).

Interestingly though was the inept play of Draymond Green who usually plays some of his best basketball on Christmas Day. The do-it-all forward and anchor of the Warriors defense chipped in with (7 points, 5 rebounds and three assists) in the win. Green’s impact was nothing like we’re used to seeing, and maybe it had something to do with his actions during the team’s blowout win over the Orlando Magic earlier in the week. Those actions were called out by former No.1 pick Kenyon Martin who’s had an ongoing back and forth with Green for quite a while now.

"Let's call a spade a spade. When should Draymond grow up. He's 35 not 25. In this situation he has been in."@KenyonMartinSr calls our Draymond for the continued antics and drama spilling over to battle with Kerr. pic.twitter.com/OEMZFB1w6x — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) December 23, 2025

Martin Unleashes On Green

Speaking on a recent episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, Martin the former Cincinnati Bearcats legend and NBA enforcer has been coming for the aforementioned Green, and he didn’t miss the opportunity to talk about his incident with Warriors head coach and nine-time (four as a coach and five as a player) NBA champion Steve Kerr.

Martin questioned Green’s leadership and maturity for the way he handled the situation.

“He didn’t hear some s—t he wanted to hear, he went to his room. He took his ball and went to his room. He’s a 35-year-old grown — man. It’s a shut the f—k up in that moment. He left the bench. He don’t leave the bench. He still in the game. He was part of the five that the coach was talking to, right? Then get into it. You’re still in the game.”

Mattin even likened the situation to what happened with him and his former coach with the Denver Nuggets, George Karl. And while Martin says he was upset enough to embarrass himself, the team and Karl in public he chose to wait until he and Karl were out of sight to talk it out.

Kenyon Martin says Draymond Green ISN'T a Fighter after Nick Young says he is and thats why it was smart for him to leave and go to the Locker Room after arguing with Steve Kerr 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aCQlPzOrLh — TheTruth (@TheTruth8240) December 24, 2025

Green Says He Removed Himself To Avoid Further Confrontation

In the aftermath of the incident going viral, Green told everyone he removed himself in an effort to cool off. Says he didn’t wanna get into it any further with Kerr on the bench and especially with everything being recorded at all times.

Steve Kerr And Draymond Green Take Accountability For Their Actions

Speaking with reporters roughly 24 hours after the heated exchange between he and Green, Kerr took accountability for his actions.

“Monday night was not my finest hour, and that was a time I needed to be calm in the huddle. I regret my actions in that exchange. I apologized to [Green]. He apologized to me. We both apologized to the team. “These things, they happen — especially when you get two incredibly competitive people like Dray and me. So, over the 12 years we’ve been together, this has happened occasionally, and I’m not proud of it.”

Kerr says he and Draymond have a great relationship that extends beyond the hardwood, and both felt it was necessary to hash things out in order move forward as a team, and coach and player.