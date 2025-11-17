‘He Needs To Act Like A Professional’: Would Draymond Green Care That A Fan Called Him ‘Angel Reese’ If He Was Still Good?

How do you know when a professional player ages past his time in the league but chooses to remain as a delusional version of his former self?

Look no further than Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green. The saga concerning his behavior on the court and within the NBA world in general is never-ending.

He’s been given more technical fouls than anyone can remember and for all he has contributed to Steph Curry’s four championships, Draymond’s attitude and at times uncontrollable and weird behavior has also cost his team dearly at the worst times.

Green is known as a loud, free-speaking enforcer type who disrespects people on the court and on his podcast. He’s a bully who tries to intimidate anyone who challenges him or exposes his weaknesses.



Draymond Green confronted the fan for calling him Angel Reese 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SF1ckDSEKj — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 17, 2025

Russell Westbrook used to catch flack for getting into it with fans. It seems as if when former stars get older they get more sensitive and the fan reactions that they us we to be able to squash with winning and exceptional play on the court, now hurts more because that player isn’t able to perform at the level they once did.



Draymond Green Steps To Heckler Who Called Him “Angel Reese”

So instead of silencing fans on the court they want to confront the fan. It’s a clear sign of frustration, age and delusion.

Draymond Green confronted a fan who called him “Angel Reese” after Draymond missed several shots and got his own rebounds in a recent game.

Of course they were referring to Reese because she has become known as the “mebound” queen. A narrative developed in her beef with Cailtin Clark where the Indian Fever stars fans started focusing on Reese’s incredible rebounding and trying to make it a negative thing by accusing her of getting most of her rebounds by putting back her own misses.



While Reese’s offensive game has been dissected and dissed, Green’s become a wealthy man off having a non existent offensive game (among the worst of any league starter) but being lauded for his energy, defensive prowess and enforcer attitude as the protector for true superstar Steph Curry.



Fans React To Draymond Green Confronting Fan For Calling Him Angel Reese

Fan thought Draymond was out of line and definitely showing that he can dish it but he can’t take it.

“Win for the fan. This is 100% fair game.Players have gotten so soft, it’s embarrassing,” said one fan, critical of Green’s actions

Draymond Green confronted a fan who called him “Angel Reese” after Draymond missed several shots and got his own rebounds. Win for the fan. This is 100% fair game. Players have gotten so soft, it’s embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/JMCHeRrLda — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 17, 2025

“Angel Reese lowkey will go down as a better women basketball player than green as a men’s basketball player,” an Angel Reese fan chimed in. “she has more impact to women’s basketball than Draymond to men’s basketball.”

Other fans defended Green’s action and criticized the fan for going overboard.

“then it’s “far game” for Green to punch the guy,” one netizen insisted.

“How???,” replied another fan. “If anything that was the perfect example of ethical heckling, no insults, no profanity just a creative way to tell a player he’s ass.”

Some took it a step further, blasting the fan for being inspired by racism.

“White Americans use professional sports as another excuse to practice their anti black racism and disrespect towards African Americans! It’s almost always a white American disrespecting black NBA/NFL players and calling them soft for not accepting their disrespect!,” one fan said.

“Watched the clip & don’t see anything Dray did wrong. Never thought he was actually going to hit the guy. I think players have the right to call BS if a fan says something outrageous. Just cuz you pay $$$ to sit courtside, doesn’t mean there aren’t repercussions for what you say,” another fan insisted.

Does Draymond Green Lack Professionalism?

“Draymond needs to act like a professional and ignore that however, it underscores a larger problem with fans. Buying a ticket doesn’t grant you permission to shout insults at players,” one fan chirped.

“Let’s not overlook the fact that being called “Angel Reese” is an insult,” said another sarcastic netizen.

Fans argued about the old conversation concerning how far paid fans can go at a basketball game. Players can always expect to be heckled, especially Draymond Green. I’m sure he has heard worse from opposing fans considering his antics over the years, including his berating referees. We rember when he caught feelings over a verbal exchange with Jordan Poole and knocked the kid out at practice because his feelings were hurt.



Green is a person who despite his basketball prowess, probably won’t be missed mic when his number is raised in the rafters.

The most telling part of this is the fact that despite all of the verbal ribbing Green has endured in the past, he never ran up on a fan until he was compared to WNBA star “Angel Reese.”

Go figure …