‘Your Résumé Got To Be A Little Better’: Kenyon Martin Named 200 NBA Players Better Than Draymond Green

Podcast beef is at an all time high, and where there’s any back and forth chatter about the NBA you can bet Golden State Warriors star and defensive savant Draymond Green is somewhere in the realm. The four-time NBA champion and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year is no stranger to tough talk, and his latest chatter involves him and former NBA No.1 pick Kenyon Martin.



Martin, who’s a part of the “Gil’s Arena” podcast hosted by former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, took a swipe at Green during a recent episode of the podcast. When asked about NBA tough guys past and present, Martin, who was an enforcer himself, quickly shot down the notion that Green, who prides himself on being that guy for the Warriors, was really that. In fact, Martin even said Green picks and chooses his battles wisely.

“I think what Draymond does is calculated,” Martin said. “Draymond ain’t do nothing to somebody who’s going to do something back to him.”

Draymond Green fires back at Kenyon Martin 🗣️



"You'd think…the No.1 pick that didn't quite have the career I've had when you talk Defensive Player of the Year, or 9 All-Defensive teams that I have. And he has zero? 1 All-Star?"



(via @DraymondShow)pic.twitter.com/v0fSIgpHkB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2025

Green Claps Back And Takes Shot At Martin’s Career

During Green’s most recent episode of his hit podcast “The Draymond Green Show,” the Saginaw, Michigan, native (along with Martin) mentioned how the former Cincinnati Bearcats legend’s constant jabs are “confusing” and “disappointing.” Green even said them both being Saginaw natives made him root for Martin, but with the constant swipes at him the gloves are now off and he’s coming for the jugular as he did in response to Martin.

“The constant shots have been a little confusing to me because I don’t quite know where they came from,” Green said. “And you think someone who was the No. 1 pick that didn’t quite have the career that I’ve had, but playing similar roles in a sense, would appreciate it, would show more love — especially when you go back to a kid born and raised in Saginaw, you think it’ll be a little more love. So it’s a little disappointing to see the constant shots. I just always thought it would be a little more love than that.

“But when you were the No. 1 pick and effectively underachieved, I guess that would be the reason why. To be the No. 1 pick and make the All-Star Game one time, most would say it’s probably an underachievement. Being that I was the 35th pick and made the All-Star Game four times. Defensive Player of the Year. Kenyon Martin was a defender. I think he would consider himself a good defender, [but] never quite reached the pinnacle of that when you talk Defensive Player of the Years, or the nine All-Defensive Teams that I have, and he has zero.

“It’s tough to sit in a space of like continuing to speak on my name and call my name out as if I underachieved or am underachieving. When I was just simply the 35th pick in the NBA draft, and somebody took a swing on me the second round and it just happened to work out to become one of the greatest players in franchise history.

“Your résumé got to be a little better to keep taking shots.”

Draymond Green is not “one of those guys,” according to Kenyon Martin and Michelle Beadle agrees 👀🗣️



Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons say this whole conversation is way above their weight class 😅 pic.twitter.com/xpjhAfSwfW — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 21, 2025

Green Has A Point

While Green’s actions at times may seem calculated, his impact on the Warriors title runs can’t be denied. His willingness to guard any player on the court from guards to bigs that tower over him is the main reason head coach Steve Kerr was able to insert the small-ball lineup that once gave opposing teams and coaches fits. Green has definitely had a better and much more impactful career, and it does seem as if Martin is jealous of what he’s accomplished versus what he did.

Kenyon Martin Names 50 Power Forwards Better Than Draymond Green

Kenyon Martin names 200 power forwards better than Draymond 😭😭😭



“Drew Gooden, Tim Thomas, Otis Thorpe, Juwan Howard, David Lee, NeNe, Popeye Jones, Reggie Evans” pic.twitter.com/X1a8QP0taS — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 22, 2025

Martin started with obvious GOATS such as Larry Bird and Karl Malone and kept going with names such as “Drew Gooden, Tim Thomas, Otis Thorpe, Juwan Howard, David Lee, NeNe, Popeye Jones, Reggie Evans.”

Al Horford Wants To Know

Aside from Martin’s comments, Green also touched on new teammate Al Horford wanting to know what really happened when Green slapped former teammate Jordan Poole prior to the start of the 2022 NBA season. Green says Horford a highly-respected player in the league wanted to know if he needed to worry or have trepidation about Green’s leadership in the locker room.

While Green says he’s past talking about the incident, it’s still his job to willingly discuss it with new teammates and give them that comfort in knowing that it was a one-off and not something they’ll not have to worry about happening to them.