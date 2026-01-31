‘As A Black Man In America Don’t Put Your Hand In My Face’: Draymond Green’s Verbal Exchange With Referee T.J. Orr Led To 209th Career Technical Foul

When you think Draymond Green the words tough, fierce, fiery and competitive come to mind. The unquestioned emotional leader of the Golden State Warriors has never shied away from his responsibilities as the heart and soul and enforcer of the Dubs. In fact he’s long been so vested in his duties that’s it’s led to 209 career technical fouls, a boatload of ejections and a hefty dollar amount of fines.

That hasn’t stopped the four-time NBA champion from still pushing the envelope and playing with an edge, and he’ll be the first to tell you that’s it’s his job to set the tone nightly. That’s what Green attempted to do in the Dubs’ 131-124 home loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons on Friday night, and on a night that saw the former Michigan State legend put in 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists including a season-best four triples he also received that aforementioned 209th technical foul.

Draymond Green on referee JT Orr giving him his 10th technical foul of the season, after Draymond spent several possessions chirping at him:



“I find it very ironic that I got a technical foul for telling a Caucasian ref not to put his hand in my face.. As a black man in… pic.twitter.com/hne8cBFcpb — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) January 31, 2026

Green Has Words With Ref

While the technical that Green received was definitely warranted, what ensued between the former DPOY and referee T.J. Orr wasn’t. In the aftermath of the technical foul being levied Green says Orr put his hand in his face, and that’s a no-no in America for a Black man.

Speaking in his postgame presser, Green elaborated on the ordeal…

“I will tell you, though. I find it very ironic that I got a technical foul for telling a Caucasian referee not to put his hand in my face. As a Black man in America, don’t put your hand in my face,” Green said.

“I said, ‘Hey, don’t put your hand in my face.’ And I got a tech. So I thought that was the most interesting thing of the night, next to my bobblehead.”

“He said, ‘Draymond, this is your chance to stop talking to me. (I responded) ’Bro, don’t put your hand in my face.’ Oh, tech. Oh! OK. Everybody wants to talk about holding a line of respect. That line needs to be held both ways. So if the line won’t be held both ways, then the line won’t be held from my way either, because we’re all men and we all can make decisions and choices. So let that be the last time that that happens,” he said.

“I’ve been here for 14 years. I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business… I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night."



Draymond Green on the trade deadline drawing near 🗣️pic.twitter.com/vxScTR8MDH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

Green Moves Into Uncharted Territory

While Green wasn’t ejected in Friday’s loss he did move into seventh place all-time on the technical fouls list ahead of the late Anthony Mason (New York Knicks). Green is only two behind NBA legend Dwight Howard for sixth all-time. He needs 60 more to reach the top five where he’d pass Dennis Rodman.

Green ranks second all-time in ejections with 24, just five behind Rasheed Wallace, who was tossed 29 times during his NBA career.

Green Could Be Dealt

As the NBA trade deadline approaches Green and every other Warriors player not named Stephen Curry know they could be traded. As the team prepares an offer for disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Green talked about the possibility of leaving the Bay Area ,where he’s played his entire 14-year career.

“I’ve been here for 14 years. I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night,” Green said.

“I’m not going to go up there and be like, ‘Yo, so tell me what y’all doing.’ I’ll be the same as I always am. My phone is always on. I’m always willing to collaborate in any way I can.”