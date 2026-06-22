“Took Bro 10 Years To Think Up This BS Argument” | Fans Rip Kevin Durant For Saying He Joined Warriors Because They Were An Underdog That Nobody Liked

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant is once again being called out for some very odd and outlandish comments he recently made.

The NBA legend who joined the Golden State Warriors right after they finished an NBA-best (73-9) but lost the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers, becoming the first and only team in NBA Finals to blow a 3-1 lead, is speaking pure nonsense.

The elite scoring champion has come under fire over the last couple of days for inexplicable comments made about why he joined the Warriors. Durant’s answer for all intents and purposes made it seem like he joined a team that really needed his help when that’s just not the case.

Kevin Durant says he felt like he was going to an underdog team when he signed with the Warriors 😭💀



“They never been a winning organization, Nobody liked Golden State… I'm looking at the totality of the franchise, not what happened the last 5 years.”… — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 21, 2026

KD Calls Dubs Underdog: Continues To Re-Write History

In an interview talking all things basketball, Durant was asked why he chose to join the Warriors.

“I didn’t have no relationship with nobody on the Warriors. … They never been a winning organization when I was in the league. Nobody liked Golden State. It felt like an underdog to me because I’m looking at the totality of the franchise, not what happened these last 5 years.”

Kevin Durant says you can’t tell a rookie anything about money, because he spent more than he made his first years and learned it the hard way



“I don’t tell these young dudes nothing. I spent a lot of money, I ain’t had my first few years in the league”



“I remember a year where… pic.twitter.com/RrX7OmsSPg — katsu (@katsuxbt) June 19, 2026

Fans couldn’t wait for the opportunity to pounce on KD’s remarks.

“Took bro 10 years to think up this BS argument,” a fan said. “KD looked at a 73-9 team and said, ‘Nobody believes in us,’” another fan said. “Won in 2015 and went 73-9 before he got there btw,” someone else replied. “KD really said, ‘I’m not looking at the team that just won 73 games. I’m looking at the team from 20 years ago,” someone else quipped. “KD is so cap for this bro like straight up lying. He knew they had Steph, klay, and draymond. SPITTING NONSENSE,” a fan mentioned. “Should have stayed and got okc there first not shai. That was the underdog,” a fan quipped. “Sir, I believe it doesn’t get more underdog than the francise you were already on at OKC,” a fan spewed.

Durant Shined In The Bay Area

Because of his unique, unselfish and steadily improving offensive repertoire, Durant fit in with Golden State. Durant helped the Dubs win back-to-back NBA Finals and they made another finals appearance in his final season with the team.

After stints in Brooklyn and Phoenix, Durant is a veteran leader on a very, very young Houston Rockets team. In his first season with the team, KD led them to the playoffs.

As he prepares to enter his second season in H-Town, it’s imperative that Durant remember his contract. With $46 million per season and two years left, some wonder if Durant will actually finish his time in Houston or run.