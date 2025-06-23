‘Houston Rockets Just Got Absolutely Robbed’: After Initial Hype, Fans Say Houston Got Fleeced For 36-Year-Old and Declining Kevin Durant

So Kevin Durant is now joining his fifth team. He’s only won a championship with one of them; a 73-win Golden State Warriors team led by The Splash Brothers, who went on to win another title without him by inserting Jordan Poole (remember him) into a scoring role.

Durant’s standing in NBA history is undeniable, but he’s only played more than 62 games once in the past five seasons. For KD, it isn’t about winning another championship. He was clear that it’s about control. He wants to control his career and his narrative until the end.

During an interview at Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center over the weekend, KD addressed the trade that brought him to the Houston Rockets and sent their young rising star Jalen Green packing to Phoenix to join Devin Booker.

Did KD have a hand in this?



"Most definitely…"



Kevin Durant on being traded to the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/vXpBqW3KGz — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) June 22, 2025

“I had an idea but I didn’t know exactly when it was going to happen. You know, when people can just hang your career in the balance and just choose what they want to do with your career and being able to kind of dictate what you want to do and being with a team that advises you I’m looking forward to it.,” KD said.

Did KD Orchestrate His Trade To Houston?

“Most definitely,” he told Kay Adams. They asked me where I wanted to go and some of my destinations. I gave it to them and here we are.”

Durant wasn’t making any predictions though. When asked how good they can be, Durant said, “We just have to wait and see what happens,” after alluding to the fact that the Rockets did win 52 games and were a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season.

At this point in Kevin Durant’s career, I hope the teams that sign the 36-year-old, 17-year veteran, with one devastating career-threatening injury under his belt already, don’t expect him to play 70 or more games. If he plays more than 60 games, I would personally be shocked.

While most people are lauding this trade, giving up your franchise player in Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick in the upcoming June 25-26 NBA Draft and five second-round picks, for a 36-year-old on the decline is crazy work.

This move is obviously a win now shot at the wind that will tank the Rockets franchise if they are unable to win a championship in the next two years. A 38-year-old Kevin Durant would be about ready to hang ’em up at that point. I don’t see Durant joining another team after this.

Social Media Reacts To KD Trade: Says Houston Got Robbed

While most people celebrated an all-time great going to a young and upcoming team and helping them get over the championship hump. Some felt that the Rockets gave up way too much for the aging baller who has never led a team to a championship, despite his two Finals MVP.

“The Houston Rockets just got absolutely robbed,” said one fan. “Houston got ROBBED, how u going to trade a young stud for an older still great player but very old …GMs these days just don’t know what they are doing,” said another fan citing the 13-year age difference between Durant and Green. “I’m just gonna say it… Houston fuc’d up by letting Jalen Green go for KD, plus the 10th pick in a stocked draft… insanity,” said one outraged fan. “I’m sorry but do people not think Houston got robbed?? That seems like A LOT to give up for a 36-year-old KD,” added another.

The Houston Rockets just got absolutely robbed. Insane return for Durant. pic.twitter.com/cqWz9ZygFu — JoeyDaMisfit (@SwaggaGenesis) June 22, 2025

Did Rockets Give Up On Jalen Green Too Quickly?

That’s a valid question, although the amounts of money they pay these guys these days makes player development almost impossible.

As for the Rockets, they might have given up on Green too quickly. He is just 23 years old and has much to learn as an NBA player.

The 6-foot-4, 186-pound guard was the second overall pick of the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the lauded G League Ignite squad. Green played all 82 games and averaged 21.0 points a game, 42.3% FG, 35.4% 3PT, 81.3% FT, 4.6 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, 2.5 turnovers per game, 0.9 steals a game and 0.3 blocks per game.

He will begin a three-year $105.3 million deal that has a player option in the third year, where he also becomes an unrestricted free agent. So, who knows how long Green will be in Phoenix.

Jalen Green Needs To Be More Consistent: ‘First Take’ Crew Love The Trade

No, he isn’t Kevin Durant, but Green brings youth and explosiveness and scoring. He needs to find consistency. Green had a five-game stretch in March where he averaged 27.2 points. He followed that with a six-point bust in a win over Miami.

He also averaged 29 points in his next four games. In the playoffs, Green scored 38 points in Game 2 of the first round against the Golden State Warriors. The next five games of the series, Green scored a total of 48 points as Houston was eliminated.

“In five of the seven games, (Green) scored in double digits,” said Stephen A. Smith, who is in love with the trade, and wanted the Knicks to do something similar to get KD to MSG. “And that is just unacceptable.” Smith continued: “Had that man showed up in the playoff against the Golden State Warriors and played better this wouldn’t have happened. Jalen Green proved he ain’t ready, and the rest of the Rockets showed you they very well maybe.”

Smith went on to laud players such as Fred Vanvleet and Amen Thompson as well as lauding Ime Udoka as a Top 5 coach in basketball.

“If you are the Houston Rockets, you make a trade like this, it’s so you’re not relying on Jalen Green,” Smith insisted.

KD Calls His Shot To Houston, But Will He Stay Healthy & Engaged?:

Rockets coach Ime Udoka seemed fed up with Green and was waiting for him to develop into a “superstar.” Let’s see what happens. KD wanted to go to the Knicks. Leon Rose and company said, “No thank You.” Minnesota tried to recruit the Grim Reaper, but he didn’t want to go there.

If KD can remain healthy and elevate the Rockets, then maybe this works out. But if his last couple of destinations is any indication, something will go wrong. KD will grow unhappy with the situation and not a ring will be produced.

I don’t see Steph Curry, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green signing with Houton anytime soon. This might be one of the most overrated movies of the decade, but the ESPN crew is sure to lay it on thick because creating excitement around a narrative is par for the course.